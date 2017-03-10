Mark Dominik a D.C. candidate, too

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2017, 3:19 PM EST

The ESPN headline trumpets that NFL Network’s Mike Mayock is a candidate to become the G.M. in Washington. Buried in the body of the story is another name that, as PFT has confirmed, is a candidate to become the new G.M. there: ESPN analyst Mark Dominik.

Whether ESPN didn’t regard Dominik, the former Buccaneers G.M., of being worthy of mention in the headline or whether ESPN wanted to not draw unnecessary attention to his candidacy, it’s odd that the story seems to downplay the possibility that Washington will hire Dominik.

Other potential candidates mentioned recently by the Washington Post include former Chargers G.M. A.J. Smith and a variety of current Washington employees: director of college scouting Scott Campbell; director of pro personnel Alex Santos; senior personnel executive Doug Williams.

To hire someone currently under contract with another team, Washington would have to provide final say over personnel matters. Which means that team president Bruce Allen would be required to relinquish his powers, whether he had them all along or whether he has recently obtained them from McCloughan.