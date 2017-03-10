Mark Dominik a D.C. candidate, too

The ESPN headline trumpets that NFL Network’s Mike Mayock is a candidate to become the G.M. in Washington. Buried in the body of the story is another name that, as PFT has confirmed, is a candidate to become the new G.M. there: ESPN analyst Mark Dominik.
Whether ESPN didn’t regard Dominik, the former Buccaneers G.M., of being worthy of mention in the headline or whether ESPN wanted to not draw unnecessary attention to his candidacy, it’s odd that the story seems to downplay the possibility that Washington will hire Dominik.
Other potential candidates mentioned recently by the Washington Post include former Chargers G.M. A.J. Smith and a variety of current Washington employees: director of college scouting Scott Campbell; director of pro personnel Alex Santos; senior personnel executive Doug Williams.
To hire someone currently under contract with another team, Washington would have to provide final say over personnel matters. Which means that team president Bruce Allen would be required to relinquish his powers, whether he had them all along or whether he has recently obtained them from McCloughan.
Washington seemingly doesn’t want to hire a REAL GM. They want someone to be Bruce Allens puppet. Someone who won’t be a threat to Allen. Its amazing how Allen managed to get a promotion instead of being fired after how horrible he’s been. Horrible evaluator and an even worse person. Controversy follows him everywhere
Allen just won a power struggle with an outsider; it seems highly unlikely that he would want another outsider to take a position that might threaten his future so I’d put my money on an internal hire. Since buying the team in 1999 Snyder’s teams have never advanced beyond the Divisional round, missing the playoffs the vast majority of seasons under his stewardship. another dysfunctional organization that seems to be rivaling the 49ers. The team may also emulate the 49er record in 2017 given the loss of talent and the decline in overall morale.
Allen was promoted because Dan Snyer is a lifetime Redskins fan and couldn’t bear the thought of firing George Allen’s kid.