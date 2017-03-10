Martellus Bennett headed to Green Bay

The Packers don’t dip into free agency often, but when they do, they expect impact.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, tight end Martellus Bennett is heading there.
That explains the breakdown in the Jared Cook talks, as they’ve upgraded Aaron Rodgers‘ tight end target.
Bennett caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns last year, while playing with another pretty good quarterback.
The Packers rarely involve themselves in the unrestricted market, but have in the past for players such as Charles Woodson and Julius Peppers, and Bennett could have the same kind of effect on the team.
I never thought Ted Thompson would do it!
Huge pickup for Green Bay!!! Rodgers will make him better than Brady did.
Hate to say it as a vikes fan but that’s a pretty good signing… more reliable and consistent than cook imo
Oh thank you, finally. This off-season was looking like TT was just giving up.
Now, to the defense. That secondary is second to none…at being underwhelming. C’mon, Hunter is not the answer. Give Clinton-Dix some help!
Immediately becomes the best tight end in the league…. I just wanted to say it before every packer fan on the planet. Hahahaha
can he play db??
Solid signing, be curious to see $.
Seems weird they would pay for a TE when the draft is supposed to be deep in them. MB is solid but has been inconsistent……that could have had more to do with QB play though
New England should sign Jared Cook… People will call it cheating for no reason
