Martellus Bennett headed to Green Bay

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 6:32 PM EST
The Packers don’t dip into free agency often, but when they do, they expect impact.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, tight end Martellus Bennett is heading there.

That explains the breakdown in the Jared Cook talks, as they’ve upgraded Aaron Rodgers‘ tight end target.

Bennett caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns last year, while playing with another pretty good quarterback.

The Packers rarely involve themselves in the unrestricted market, but have in the past for players such as Charles Woodson and Julius Peppers, and Bennett could have the same kind of effect on the team.

14 Responses to “Martellus Bennett headed to Green Bay”
  1. favreblows says: Mar 10, 2017 6:33 PM

    Boom!

  2. triptomlin says: Mar 10, 2017 6:34 PM

    Win/Win

  3. bondlake says: Mar 10, 2017 6:34 PM

    WOW!

    Good thing I was sitting down.

    I never thought Ted Thompson would do it!

  4. billswillnevermove says: Mar 10, 2017 6:35 PM

    Huge pickup for Green Bay!!! Rodgers will make him better than Brady did.

  5. jermainewiggins says: Mar 10, 2017 6:35 PM

    Hate to say it as a vikes fan but that’s a pretty good signing… more reliable and consistent than cook imo

  6. osrude says: Mar 10, 2017 6:35 PM

    Oh thank you, finally. This off-season was looking like TT was just giving up.

    Now, to the defense. That secondary is second to none…at being underwhelming. C’mon, Hunter is not the answer. Give Clinton-Dix some help!

  7. camrin55 says: Mar 10, 2017 6:35 PM

    I hope they suffer tremendous buyer’s remorse.

  8. fartweasel says: Mar 10, 2017 6:36 PM

    Immediately becomes the best tight end in the league…. I just wanted to say it before every packer fan on the planet. Hahahaha

  9. osrude says: Mar 10, 2017 6:36 PM

    *Gunter

  10. pkrh8tr says: Mar 10, 2017 6:36 PM

    can he play db??

  11. codythao35 says: Mar 10, 2017 6:36 PM

    Boom? Bust

  12. getadealdonealready says: Mar 10, 2017 6:36 PM

    Solid signing, be curious to see $.

    Seems weird they would pay for a TE when the draft is supposed to be deep in them. MB is solid but has been inconsistent……that could have had more to do with QB play though

  13. dlw492 says: Mar 10, 2017 6:37 PM

    New England should sign Jared Cook… People will call it cheating for no reason

  14. margoadams says: Mar 10, 2017 6:39 PM

    Revis Part II

