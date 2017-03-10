Martellus Bennett headed to Green Bay

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 6:32 PM EST

The Packers don’t dip into free agency often, but when they do, they expect impact.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, tight end Martellus Bennett is heading there.

That explains the breakdown in the Jared Cook talks, as they’ve upgraded Aaron Rodgers‘ tight end target.

Bennett caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns last year, while playing with another pretty good quarterback.

The Packers rarely involve themselves in the unrestricted market, but have in the past for players such as Charles Woodson and Julius Peppers, and Bennett could have the same kind of effect on the team.