Martellus Bennett wants to taste winning again

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2017, 8:22 PM EST

Tight end Martellus Bennett has joined the Packers, and he’s hoping that the 2017 season ends for him the same way the 2016 season did.

“I wanted another chance to make a run at it,” Bennett said, via his new team’s official website. “I want to be in a situation where I could win again right now. I have that victory taste in my mouth and I want to taste it again.

“Watching the Pack last year, I saw some things with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and Jordy Nelson outside, Randall Cobb and all the talent on the team, I thought it would be a great place for me to come in and just try to add onto what they already have.”

The move brings Bennett back to the NFC North, where he once played against Green Bay’s biggest rival as a member of the Bears.

“I hated playing against Aaron,” Bennett said. “I just got off the phone with him, I said, ‘I hate that guy on the other side,’ but it’s going to be pretty good to be on the same side with him and catching passes. I’ve seen him make a lot of amazing throws and he’s been one of the best for a really long time. I’m just going to try to come in and contribute to the best of my ability.”

Bennett signed the contract the same day he turned 30. At some point during the 2017 season, he’ll welcome his brother, Michael, and the rest of the Seahawks to Lambeau Field.