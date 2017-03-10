Mike Adams joins the Panthers

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2017, 2:51 PM EST

On the day the Panthers brought an aging defensive end home to North Carolina, they also added a slightly younger defensive back to the mix.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Panthers have agreed to terms with safety Mike Adams on a two-year deal.

Adams entered the league in 2004. After three years with the 49ers, he spent four with the Browns, three with the Broncos, and the last three with the Colts.

He started 15 games with the Colts last year, but they decided not to bring him back for another year.

Adams turns 36 later this month.