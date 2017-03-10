Mike Glennon gets $15 million per year

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2017, 12:55 PM EST

Yep, it’s time for Aaron Rodgers to get a new contract. Whether he’ll admit it or not. (Or whether he’ll admit it then try to act like he didn’t admit it when someone notices that he admitted it.)

Per a source with knowledge of the deal, the contract signed by new Bears quarterback Mike Glennon is worth $45 million over three years.

Glennon will receive a $3 million signing bonus, a $5 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2017 league year, and a fully-guaranteed salary of $8 million in 2017. He also has a $2.5 million fully-guaranteed roster bonus, which is due on the third day of the 2018 league year.

That’s a full guarantee at signing of $18.5 million.

The deal includes a non-guaranteed base salary of $12.5 million in 2018, a $2 million roster bonus due on May 15, 2019, and a non-guaranteed base salary of $12 million in 2019.

The Bears can get out of the contract after one year, at $18.5 million. Or they can make it a two-year deal at $31 million.

Either way, the bottom of the quarterback market is squeezing the top of the market, and the guy who used to be at the top of the market should want a new contract, even if he claims he doesn’t. After claiming he did.