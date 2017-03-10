Mike Remmers visiting Vikings, Texans, will play right tackle

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 10, 2017, 7:35 AM EST

Free agent offensive tackle Mike Remmers is visiting the Vikings today and the Texans tomorrow.

Agent Brett Tessler tells PFT that Remmers should know his destination shortly.

“Several teams have reached out over the last few days and we’re close to making a decision,” Tessler said.

Remmers has started all 16 games for the Panthers the last two seasons, as well as all three postseason games after the 2015 season. Although he moved to left tackle last season after Michael Oher suffered a concussion, Remmers is expected to play right tackle wherever he goes.