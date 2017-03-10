Nate Allen slated for visit with Dolphins

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 7:32 AM EST

Thursday was a mixed bag on the safety front for the Dolphins.

On the positive end, they signed Reshad Jones to an extension that will keep him under team control through the 2021 season while paying him at the top end of the scale at the position. On the negative end was the news that they will be parting ways with Isa Abdul-Quddus due to a neck injury that threatens to end his playing career.

Abdul-Quddus started 15 games for the Dolphins last year and his departure will have the team in the market for more help at the position. They have a candidate lined up.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Nate Allen is expected to be at the team’s facility for a visit on Friday. Allen was a five-year starter for the Eagles to open his career and has spent the last two years with the Raiders. He made four starts last season and finished the year with 33 tackles and two interceptions.