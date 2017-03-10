 Skip to content

Nolan Carroll signs three-year deal with Cowboys

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 10, 2017, 7:17 PM EST
Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Nolan Carroll is staying in the NFC East and signing with the Cowboys, per multiple reports.

Carroll, 30, played the last three seasons with the Eagles and started every game last season. He has three interceptions over the last two seasons.

USA Today reported that Carroll’s three-year contract is worth $10 million, and that Carroll will make $4 million in 2017.

The Cowboys could lose veteran cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne in free agency, so their signing of Carroll comes as no surprise. Carroll played his first four seasons with the Dolphins and has eight career interceptions in 101 games, 54 starts.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Home, Philadelphia Eagles, Rumor Mill
5 Responses to “Nolan Carroll signs three-year deal with Cowboys”
  1. 1phillyphan says: Mar 10, 2017 7:28 PM

    Carson Wentz is so waiting for Carroll to cover Alshon Jeffrey…TOUCHDOWN!!

  2. wedemboyz88 says: Mar 10, 2017 7:55 PM

    I think Orlando or Byron will be on Alshon

  3. thegenghiskahn88 says: Mar 10, 2017 7:59 PM

    Nolan will be in the slot primarily and they really like Anthony Brown, so I like this move

  4. emmitt22bates40 says: Mar 10, 2017 8:05 PM

    Very disappointed in the Cowboys so far. No deals worth talking about so far.

  5. 61veloce says: Mar 10, 2017 8:07 PM

    Omg. Nolan Carroll sucks.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!