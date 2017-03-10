Nolan Carroll signs three-year deal with Cowboys

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 10, 2017, 7:17 PM EST

Free agent cornerback Nolan Carroll is staying in the NFC East and signing with the Cowboys, per multiple reports.

Carroll, 30, played the last three seasons with the Eagles and started every game last season. He has three interceptions over the last two seasons.

USA Today reported that Carroll’s three-year contract is worth $10 million, and that Carroll will make $4 million in 2017.

The Cowboys could lose veteran cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne in free agency, so their signing of Carroll comes as no surprise. Carroll played his first four seasons with the Dolphins and has eight career interceptions in 101 games, 54 starts.