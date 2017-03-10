One year later, Russell Okung gets a real contract

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2017, 12:41 PM EST

Last year, tackle Russell Okung negotiated for himself after several days of free agency a contract with the Broncos worth far less than initial reports suggested. This year, Okung managed with the Chargers something far more impressive — in only 90 minutes. (Supposedly.)

Per a source with knowledge of the deal, Okung receives a $10 million signing bonus, a $3 million fully guaranteed base salary in 2017, and a $12 million fully guaranteed base salary in 2018. That’s a true and complete guarantee at signing of $25 million.

He has non-guaranteed base salaries of $13 million in 2019 and $13 million in 2020, along with per-game roster bonuses of $500,000 per year.

It’s a four-year package worth up to $53 million, but the team as a practical matter can make it a two-year deal worth up to $26 million.

The speed with which Okung negotiated the deal will do nothing to reduce suspicions that the Chargers were talking to Okung or his advisor before the new league year began at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, in violation of league rules. Regardless, Okung did much better this time around — especially since the next four years will be more lucrative for Okung than the four years the Broncos opted not to exercise.