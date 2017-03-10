Panthers double down on Charles Johnsons

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 7:21 PM EST

The Panthers have signed Charles Johnson to a contract.

If you’re feeling a bit of deja vu while reading that, don’t fret because it is to be expected. It’s the second time this week that the Panthers have done that.

They re-signed defensive end Charles Johnson to a two-year deal on Tuesday and announced on Friday night that they have signed former Vikings wide receiver Charles Johnson to a contract of his own. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports it is a one-year deal worth $2.2 million and someone in accounting will be charged with making sure that the right check goes to the right Charles Johnson.

The former Viking caught 20 passes for 232 yards last year, which was a slight uptick from a nine-catch season in 2015 but remained down from a promising 2014 campaign in Minnesota.

In addition to being the second Charles Johnson to sign with the Panthers this week, he’s the second wide receiver to sign with the Panthers on Friday. They added former Buccaneer Russell Shepard as well.