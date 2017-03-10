Panthers double down on Charles Johnsons

The Panthers have signed Charles Johnson to a contract.
If you’re feeling a bit of deja vu while reading that, don’t fret because it is to be expected. It’s the second time this week that the Panthers have done that.
They re-signed defensive end Charles Johnson to a two-year deal on Tuesday and announced on Friday night that they have signed former Vikings wide receiver Charles Johnson to a contract of his own. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports it is a one-year deal worth $2.2 million and someone in accounting will be charged with making sure that the right check goes to the right Charles Johnson.
The former Viking caught 20 passes for 232 yards last year, which was a slight uptick from a nine-catch season in 2015 but remained down from a promising 2014 campaign in Minnesota.
In addition to being the second Charles Johnson to sign with the Panthers this week, he’s the second wide receiver to sign with the Panthers on Friday. They added former Buccaneer Russell Shepard as well.
Made a deal with devil (NE), and then signed 2 old as hell defensive players, and 2 “who?” WRs. Great splash Gettleman. Liked you better as a bargain shopper.
2CJNC>CJ2K
Not really
seems like Gettleman not afraid to wheel and deal first week of FA when he actually isn’t in the salary cap hell that Hurney left him
Would’ve loved Pryor instead of the two new WR we got, but you can’t get everything.
I like CJ, hard worker, runs good routes. Last year he struggled a little fighting for playing time, some drops in key situations.
Wish him the best seems like a class act, hopefully a new opportunity will be what he needs.
Well, at least they’ll have different jersey numbers.
Good luck to Charles, he’s a class guy. I am happy as a Vikings fan that the experiment of sending him deep, only to watch the ball fall to the ground near him without much of an effort to find the ball, let alone catch it, is over. Tremendous combination of size and speed, but something is missing.