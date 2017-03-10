Panthers sign Russell Shepard

Wide receiver Russell Shepard won’t be back with the Buccaneers in 2017, but he will be staying in the NFC South.
The Panthers announced that they have signed Shepard to a three-year contract on Friday. No financial terms were announced.
Shepard joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and landed with the Buccaneers later that year after being waived. He was primarily a special teamer in Tampa for his first three seasons, but saw more time as a receiver last year with Vincent Jackson injured. Shepard had 23 catches for 341 yards and two touchdowns in his final 14 games with the Bucs.
The Panthers lost Ted Ginn to the Saints as a free agent in another bit of NFC South poaching this week and they didn’t tender Philly Brown as a restricted free agent, so Shepard may not be the only new piece at receiver in Carolina.
You got a good one Panthers fans
I like this signing and if he used the right way he had traits like Percy Garvin. So this could be a great signing and being able to line up in the back field as RB or line in the Slot is a great thought.
Now if you lined both Shseosrd and Russell up in the back field one or both could slide out to the slot WR and have a empty back field.
So the possibilities are pretty good especially for the read option. Can can motion either to slide out or both and run the ball depending on what the defense is giving.
Now we need two ddeo threat WR,s