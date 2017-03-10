Panthers sign Russell Shepard

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 7:00 PM EST

Wide receiver Russell Shepard won’t be back with the Buccaneers in 2017, but he will be staying in the NFC South.

The Panthers announced that they have signed Shepard to a three-year contract on Friday. No financial terms were announced.

Shepard joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and landed with the Buccaneers later that year after being waived. He was primarily a special teamer in Tampa for his first three seasons, but saw more time as a receiver last year with Vincent Jackson injured. Shepard had 23 catches for 341 yards and two touchdowns in his final 14 games with the Bucs.

The Panthers lost Ted Ginn to the Saints as a free agent in another bit of NFC South poaching this week and they didn’t tender Philly Brown as a restricted free agent, so Shepard may not be the only new piece at receiver in Carolina.