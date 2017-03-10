Panthers trade Kony Ealy to Patriots

The Panthers brought back the franchise’s top two sackers this offseason.
So today, they traded a guy they were hoping might join that list someday but didn’t.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers have traded defensive end Kony Ealy to the Patriots along with a third-round pick, and will get New England’s second-round pick in return.
Speculation began to brew earlier in the day that Peppers’ return could make Ealy expendable (Bill Voth of Black and Blue Review mentioned it), but the destination and the return remains a surprise.
Ealy, a former second-rounder, had an MVP-level performance in Super Bowl 50, tying a Super Bowl record with three sacks and a forced fumble. But given a chance to follow up and get a big payday from the Panthers, he only had five sacks last season.
This will put the Panthers back in the market for some young pass-rush, even with bringing Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson back, along with 2016’s leading sacker Mario Addison.
And with the Panthers trading him for eight spots of draft stock (72 to 64), it shows the value they put on him entering the last year of his contract.
There is probably about a 65% chance that the Patriots get the same guy at 72 that they would have gotten at 64. If that happens essentially that would mean they got Ealy for free.
Replacement for Long? Not sure but giving up a second is pretty big, so….hope it works out!
At first look, appears to be a good trade. Pats drop 8 spots from their second round pick and get a potential starter for under $2m
Bill Polian had a first round grade on him
Pftlol – As a Pats fan I don’t find it ‘amazin’. Just interesting. Wondering what his cap number is and why Carolina would part with him.
One thing about NFL trades/transactions that is different from other sports – just because a guy doesn’t work out for one team doesn’t mean he cannot contribute for another unlike baseball, hockey, basketball where if you no longer make a contribution with one team doesn’t mean you won’t with another.
So basically the Patriots got him for the equivilent of a 5th rounder…
They basically have moved down in the draft from the 64th pick to the 72nd and got Ealy to boot. I don’t care if you hate the Pats that’s a pretty good trade and low risk.
Pats aren’t looking for 15 sacks, they are looking to replace similar production and position flexibility they got from Sheard/Long, and this does just that. A great deal for the Pats.
He didn’t take advantage of his opportunity to solidify himself as a starter. I like this trade for the Panthers.
Wow. We get Ealy and it only cost us 8 spots in the draft order. I’d do that all day long.
Next, NE knows how to use the castoffs that other teams don’t want. Belichick goes after players that NE targeted in the draft, but couldn’t land. BB never asks what a player CAN’T do. He asks what a player CAN do. He realizes that a team is greater than the sum of its parts.
Ealy’s pay and cap hit are the same for 2017- $903,000
A bargain. Plus he will become a free agent after 2017. If he signs with another team the Pats will earn compensation in the draft.
Another guy in the last year of his deal ya say… so he will be a free agent and probably get paid next year… which means an added bonus to the Patriots’ compensatory formula. All for 8 draft spots. Genius!
Cap number for this guy is only $900,00 for 2017. He will be a UFA in 2018.
Seems like short money. Only logic I can think of for Carolina was that they were going to cut him. It’s a no-brainer for the Pats if they think they can use him (and they usually figure out how to).
Surprised he didn’t have a better season, bet Belichick gets the best out of him though.
Just what the Pats need, a talented young pass rusher while giving up essentially nothing.
Were other teams in on this? Seems insane to me that 8 spots in the draft is worth a young pass rusher. How do they pull stuff like this off?
I used to hate them, now it’s just getting hard to not admire them.
Are you sure the Panthers did not trade the compensatory 3rd rounder? If not, this s another boneheaded decision by Gettleman.
A 2nd for a 3rd? That’s the difference between the 64th pick and the 72nd pick. A swap of eight picks down? Like………… free?
Kony Ealy for free?
Pats get Kony Ealy, and the Panthers move from 72 to 64? Honest?
How do they do it? Hypnosis?
Am I in the twilight zone? They just got Dwayne Allen from the Colts for free yesterday.
This I like. And the Patriots were already favored to repeat.
Ealy looked good coming off the bench but sucked as a starter. I like this trade
That’s a poor deal by the Panthers….
In the Superbowl against the Broncos just 2 years ago while playing just 23 snaps:
4 – Tackles
3 – Sacks
1 – Interception
1 – Forced Fumble + Fumble Recovery
Compensatory picks are untradeable.
change are to were
they are tradeable this year!!
Compensatory picks can, in fact, be traded.
