Panthers trying to bring back Julius Peppers, Captain Munnerlyn

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 12:03 PM EST

The Panthers are in full family reunion mode this week.

After bringing center Ryan Kalil’s little brother Matt Kalil in to be their new left tackle, they’re trying to bring back a couple of guys they drafted.

As pointed out by multiple outlets, the Panthers are working on bringing defensive end Julius Peppers back to add depth to their defensive front.

The second overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, Peppers went away to Chicago and then Green Bay, but wants to play another year and teammates have been actively lobbying to get him back in the fold. The veteran pass-rusher is fifth on the all-time sack list (143.5), and finishing his career in his home state might be something he’s interested in for a number of reasons. The Panthers tried to sign him in 2014 before Green Bay offered more money at the last minute.

But Peppers isn’t the only old hand they want back. They’re also talking to Vikings cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, who entered the league as a seventh-rounder in Carolina.

Munnerlyn would fill the nickel corner role they needed so badly last year, and lend a little edge to a secondary full of kids.

If they can reel them both in, it will be a productive free agency for the Panthers, who have been quiet in the market in recent years.