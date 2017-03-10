Prince Amukamara to Bears on one-year deal

Cornerback Prince Amukamara is on the move again.
Amukamara signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars around this time last year, but the arrival of his former Giants coach Tom Coughlin to run football operations in Jacksonville wasn’t enough to keep him from hitting the open market. Amukamara’s stay on the market wasn’t a long one.
According to multiple reports, he is headed to Chicago on a one-year deal with the Bears. Financial details haven’t been revealed at this point.
Amukamara played 14 games for the Jags in 2016 and made 12 starts. He had 49 tackles and six passes defensed.
The Bears have also signed safety Quintin Demps in free agency as they work to build up a secondary that would also benefit from a healthy return from Kyle Fuller after the corner missed all of last season with a knee injury.
Glad to see the Bears finally getting into the game on this at CB. They guys they put back there last year were straight trash. Drafting a CB and hoping one of the guys they’ve already got magically gets better over the offseason is not a viable strategy.
Don’t be too happy yet. He wasn’t all that great with the Jags last year–and their defense wasn’t all that bad. He certainly wasn’t worth what they paid for him which is why he’s no longer a Jag.
Prince is a solid CB the 5-6 games per year when he’s fully healthy. He’s average the 2-3 games per year working his way back from injury #1. He’s hot garbage for 2-3 games pre/post injuries and he misses 4-6 games every year.