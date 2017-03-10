Prince Amukamara to Bears on one-year deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 11:53 AM EST

Cornerback Prince Amukamara is on the move again.

Amukamara signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars around this time last year, but the arrival of his former Giants coach Tom Coughlin to run football operations in Jacksonville wasn’t enough to keep him from hitting the open market. Amukamara’s stay on the market wasn’t a long one.

According to multiple reports, he is headed to Chicago on a one-year deal with the Bears. Financial details haven’t been revealed at this point.

Amukamara played 14 games for the Jags in 2016 and made 12 starts. He had 49 tackles and six passes defensed.

The Bears have also signed safety Quintin Demps in free agency as they work to build up a secondary that would also benefit from a healthy return from Kyle Fuller after the corner missed all of last season with a knee injury.