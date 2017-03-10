Rams trade defensive end William Hayes to Dolphins

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 10, 2017, 1:11 AM EST

The Miami Dolphins have acquired defensive end William Hayes from the Los Angeles Rams in a swap of draft picks late Thursday night.

The deal, officially announced by the Rams, sends Hayes to Miami along with a seventh-round pick (No. 233 overall) in exchange for a sixth round pick (No. 206 overall).

Tom Pelissero of the USA Today notes that Hayes has a $2 million roster bonus due on Saturday with $1 million of his base salary also becoming guaranteed. Those commitments now fall to the Dolphins instead.

Hayes had had at least four sacks in each of the last five seasons while with the Rams. He posted a career high seven sacks in his first season with the franchise in 2012. Hayes had 43 tackles and five sacks last season in Los Angeles.