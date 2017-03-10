Ravens release veteran safety Lardarius Webb

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 10:56 AM EST

The Ravens got younger at safety with the addition of Tony Jefferson, so they got rid of the old guy.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens have released veteran defensive back Lardarius Webb.

Webb played well enough after converting from cornerback to safety, but the combination of being 31 years old and their ability to save $5.5 million in cap space made it kind of inevitable.

He’s played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Ravens.