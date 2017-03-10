Ravens release veteran safety Lardarius Webb

The Ravens got younger at safety with the addition of Tony Jefferson, so they got rid of the old guy.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens have released veteran defensive back Lardarius Webb.
Webb played well enough after converting from cornerback to safety, but the combination of being 31 years old and their ability to save $5.5 million in cap space made it kind of inevitable.
He’s played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Ravens.
Gonna Miss You Webbie. Thought you had a comeback year last year but everyone loses to father time and big cap hits.
Could see him coming back at reduced amount.
He’ coming to the Saints for depth, he went to school 45 mins from New Orleans. Southern boys always come home.
Panthers should take a look at him, unless they think Adams will fall to 8 in the draft.
Feel a little bad for Webbie, he was best Raven defender in the season ending loss to Pittsburgh, and Brady stayed away from him and went after Weddle at NE. Had alot of up and downs but always played with heart! real Raven
I like his versatility, he’s not afraid to tackle either although that’s usually how he’s gotten hurt in the past. I wonder if he’d be willing to stick it to the Ravens by signing with my Steelers? 🙂
Hopefully made some money. Probably time to walk away
Webbie? LOL.