Posted by Zac Jackson on March 10, 2017, 4:30 PM EST

The Ravens announced Friday that they’ve agreed to terms to retain Anthony Levine, one of their top special teams players.

Levine’s new deal covers three years. He’s been with the Ravens since 2012 and has now played in 64 consecutive games after originally starting on the team’s practice squad.

The Ravens list Levine as a linebacker/defensive back. He has 31 tackles as a defender and 28 special teams tackles in his career. He’s played in 66 career games and started three, all in 2014.