Report: 49ers to sign quarterback Matt Barkley

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 10, 2017, 12:12 AM EST

The two quarterbacks who threw the most passes for the Chicago Bears last season are now both heading to San Francisco to join the 49ers.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 49ers are going to sign former Bears quarterback Matt Barkley.

The deal with Barkley comes a day after Brian Hoyer agreed to a deal to reunite with new 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in Santa Clara.

Barkley appeared in seven games with six starts following Jay Cutler’s season-ending labrum injury in November. Barkley completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 1,611 yards with eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions for Chicago.

The Bears only victory with Barkley did come against the 49ers, a 26-6 victory in early December.