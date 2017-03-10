Report: D.J. Fluker scheduled to visit Giants

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 3:17 PM EST

Several offensive linemen went off the board during the first day of free agency, but none landed with a Giants team that struggled in that area last season.

The Giants reportedly have their eye on a potential addition to the group, however. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that they have scheduled a visit with D.J. Fluker.

Fluker saw time at both guard and tackle during his four years with the Chargers after the team made him a first-round pick in the 2013 draft. He started 59 games over his time in San Diego and had his fifth-year option exercised, but the deal wasn’t guaranteed and the Chargers released him this week.

There’s been discussion about the Giants moving left tackle Ereck Flowers to the right side, but signing Fluker wouldn’t be a signal in that direction as he also lined up on that side when he was with the Chargers. Raanan adds that the Patriots are also interested in Fluker, which would be rendered moot if the Giants are able to lock him up during a visit.