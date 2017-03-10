Report: Dontari Poe schedules visit with Colts

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 10:09 PM EST

Defensive tackle Dontari Poe is one of the bigger names left on PFT’s list of the top free agents of 2017 and he’s reportedly starting the process of finding his next home.

Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reports that Poe has his first visit of free agency scheduled with the Colts on Sunday. He adds that the Dolphins, Raiders, Falcons and Jaguars have also shown interest in having Poe in for a visit, but there are plenty of cases where a player never leaves his first stop.

Poe remained on the market through the first two days despite a strong record over his five seasons with the Chiefs. Ed Werder of ESPN reported earlier this week that a combination of concern from teams about back issues and Poe’s contract demands were keeping things on a low boil.

That may be starting to change as we move a bit deeper into free agency and teams looking for help along their defensive front circle back to Poe.