Report: Dontari Poe schedules visit with Colts

Defensive tackle Dontari Poe is one of the bigger names left on PFT’s list of the top free agents of 2017 and he’s reportedly starting the process of finding his next home.
Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reports that Poe has his first visit of free agency scheduled with the Colts on Sunday. He adds that the Dolphins, Raiders, Falcons and Jaguars have also shown interest in having Poe in for a visit, but there are plenty of cases where a player never leaves his first stop.
Poe remained on the market through the first two days despite a strong record over his five seasons with the Chiefs. Ed Werder of ESPN reported earlier this week that a combination of concern from teams about back issues and Poe’s contract demands were keeping things on a low boil.
That may be starting to change as we move a bit deeper into free agency and teams looking for help along their defensive front circle back to Poe.
Interesting. Ballard has seen this guys decline since back surgery first hand so a bit surprising that he’s bringing him in. Might be ok as a 4-3 DT or a 3-4 DE but Poe’s days as a double team, run eater in the middle are over.
whose the biggest player to ever score a td?
what DT has caught, thrown, and ran for a td?
He was fun to watch in KC on defense and offense.
He will leave Indy with a contract
Would be nice to see him on a well-paying one year deal with the Raiders, just like they did with Sam Adams years ago.
Would like to see Poe next to Suh in Miami. Finish off an exceptional start to free agency for Dolphins.
He will leave Indy with a contract
Like my Saints, the Colts need all the defensive help they can get. Due to the back issues, I would give this guy a VERY incentive laden contract; moderate guaranteed money. If the rumor is correct that he wants a BIG contract, he and other folks in other occupations should understand, a product or service is only worth what someone is pay for it.
This is Pro Football Focus and what they have to say about Poe.:
2016 Season Overview
46.5 Overall Rating
In 2016 with 333 snaps he had 18 tackles and 12 stops
In 2015 with 308 snaps he had 31 tackles and 22 stops
His Pass Rushing improved slightly but has not been noteworthy since his 2nd season.
Now lets examine why the Chiefs gave Berry a great deal (which Berry deserved)
Eric Berry (Chiefs), 87.6 overall season grade: $13 million per year
Tyrann Mathieu (Cardinals), 74.3, $12.5 million per year
Harrison Smith (Vikings), 85.4, $10.25 million per year
Earl Thomas (Seahawks), 84.1, $10 million per year
Devin McCourty (Patriots), 89.6, $9.5 million per year
