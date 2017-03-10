Report: J.J. Wilcox scheduled to visit Seahawks, Buccaneers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 10, 2017, 2:57 AM EST

Former Dallas Cowboys safety J.J. Wilcox has scheduled visits with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks, according to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News.

Wilcox has started 38 of the 58 games he’s played for the Cowboys over the last four seasons. He’s recorded 214 tackles with five interceptions and two forced fumbles over that span.

While Tampa Bay was able to re-sign Chris Conte on Thursday, Bradley McDougald remains a free agent. If the Buccaneers are unable to retain McDougald, Wilcox could help replace his spot on the roster.

The Seahawks need depth at safety behind Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. Both Steven Terrell and Kelcie McCray are free agents after starting multiple games while Thomas and Chancellor missed time with injuries. Terrell particularly struggles to fill Thomas’ shoes in the latter stages of season. Wilcox could give them a potentially more viable backup option to Thomas moving forward.