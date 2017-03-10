Report: Kirk Cousins won’t sign long-term deal from Bruce Allen

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 1:14 PM EST

With dysfunction in Washington becoming the norm, it’s impossible to predict the next twist and turn in the plot. The football team is a mess too.

But even by their own standards, this one’s a doozy.

According to Chick Hernandez of CSNMidAtlantic.com, franchised quarterback Kirk Cousins will not negotiate a long-term deal with the team as long as Bruce Allen is the team president.

Now, it’s reasonable to believe that Cousins is sufficiently grumpy about being tagged two years in a row, and might not be thrilled with the direction of the franchise at the moment — provided there is one.

But the notion that he’d turn down an Andrew Luck-level contract if Allen was the one delivering it to him seems farfetched as well.

What’s becoming clear is that a potentially awkward situation is getting moreso every day.