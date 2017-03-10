Report: Kirk Cousins won’t sign long-term deal from Bruce Allen

With dysfunction in Washington becoming the norm, it’s impossible to predict the next twist and turn in the plot. The football team is a mess too.
But even by their own standards, this one’s a doozy.
According to Chick Hernandez of CSNMidAtlantic.com, franchised quarterback Kirk Cousins will not negotiate a long-term deal with the team as long as Bruce Allen is the team president.
Now, it’s reasonable to believe that Cousins is sufficiently grumpy about being tagged two years in a row, and might not be thrilled with the direction of the franchise at the moment — provided there is one.
But the notion that he’d turn down an Andrew Luck-level contract if Allen was the one delivering it to him seems farfetched as well.
What’s becoming clear is that a potentially awkward situation is getting moreso every day.
That will make for fun times in the clubhouse this season.
If he can get Bruce Allen booted out the door, he will be a hero in DC.
You like this!
Rumors are he will go to SF. If he does Cleveland will cut RG3 and the Skins can pick up RG3 again.
LOL. This is funny. Kirk getting Bruce Allen canned would be the best thing he could ever do for our reeling franchise.
Doubt it happens but still..LOOOOL
Allen wins another power struggle. How is that working out? If Snyder is going to keep Allen then they have to trade Kirk while they can get something for him. In reality it seems they should have booted Allen and listened to McCloughan when he said resign Kirk last year.
I really don’t get how someone can own a billion dollar enterprise and have people like Bruce Allen or Trent Baalke at the top.
There’s a report out that said he was going to be a Niner either this year or next year. It’s been on multiple sites. I feel bad for REDSKINS fans. As a Niners fan who went through this, you fans deserve better.
If Bruce Allen goes Snyder will fill the void with another loyal henchman. Dan Snyder isn’t getting rid of Allen. Bruce Allen knows where the figurative bodies are buried and perhaps some literal ones as well.
Didn’t think many QB’s had more of an ego than RGME until this Cousins guy…
Can someone explain why he thinks he’s on the same level of Brady, Brees etc…
Not as morose as the situation with Spanos and the Carson City Chargers. Now that’s a real mess!
niners816 says:
Mar 10, 2017 1:20 PM
—————
I should clarify. Kirk Cousins has been telling people that he will be a 49er this year or next.
You can’t have the leader of your team THAT disgruntled – normally I’d say it poisons the environment, but at this point it is just more urine in a portable toilet after a concert.
As a Cowboys fan, I often shake my head at Jerry Jones’ antics. But I’m thankful for this level of true dysfunction from the Redskins.
Bruce Allen has been garbage forever. I don’t understand how or why he’s running an NFL franchise.
Not to mention that Cousin’s prospects for success have significantly diminished with the purging of the Redskin’s receiver corps…. There is no way he can have a comparable year with both Garcon and Desean gone unless the Redskins replenish the position. Crowder is not enough for any quarterback to thrive.
No dog in this fight, but I love to hear this out of Cousins. While it’s looking like McCloughan was drinking, it was not affecting him professionally and the players realize that the Washington front office did him dirty.
Bruce Allen is a turd. As one unnamed position coach was quoted on twitter by Mike Wise, “Bruce Allen brushes his teeth with Coors Light” so firing McCloughan for abusing alcohol is pretty rich.
Just goes to show, Washington will forever be dysfunctional and it has to go back to the owner because that is the only consistent factor through the failure of the franchise. From their name, to their free agent signings to their draft picks, the team is as confused and irrational as the owner.
with their first pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Washington Redskins take a QB
Have you met Bruce Allen? Turning down “the Andrew Luck contract” is not a far fetched as it sounds
Said the QB who has won a couple Superbowls and multiple playoff games. Oh, wait……..
You just can’t make this stuff up !
The SAME Bruce Allen who almost single handedly destroyed the Tampa Bay Bucs.
He couldn’t carry his dad’s jock.
eh, this just says: “I have my guaranteed money for this year…now TRADE ME or else face having a lame duck QB as a starter this year”.
Other than reinstituting yellow pants, what exactly has Bruce Allen done ?
YOU LIKE THAT??!!
Why would he? He’s getting paid WAY more being franchised
Can someone explain why he thinks he’s on the same level of Brady, Brees etc…
He never said anything like that. The redskins are the ones that have franchised him and have been paying him like a top 5 qb. Talk to them, he just signed what was in front of him
It just goes to show you that no matter how inept these NFL front offices are, any team, no matter how dysfunctional has the ability to literally print money – do any of you fans really think that Snyder cares about any of you or this BS?
As long as he’s raking in hundreds of millions of dollars there’s absolutely 0 chance of him making any changes.
Same thing goes for Goodell – he will never lose his job because he’s making the owners tons of money and they use him as their shield for any flak they might get for domestic abuse, etc.
JMClarkent says:
You can’t have the leader of your team THAT disgruntled
===================================
When you have double digit millions of dollars in your bank account, I’m not sure it’s possible to be “disgruntled”.
Some people are simply snakes.
And some other people, who are very different from the snakes, don’t like working for (or with) the snakes.
#FREEKIRKCOUSINS 😉
I think we have a new team name idea. Lets call em the Washington Bruce Allen’s.. Since apparently Snyder thinks that A-hole is the star of the team and can throw for 4,000 yards..
What a Clown Show.
“If he can get Bruce Allen booted out the door, he will be a hero in DC.”
Confucious say, man who can get Bruce Allen booted will be liked by DC.. Man who can get Daniel Snyder booted will be loved by the world…
Kirk needs to DEMAND a trade now or hold out until the last second to sign ……..his value next year can and will drop because of the impending “poo” storm the 2017 season will be ……his numbers will drop and his health will be in jeopardy…..I dont care who you are your next team will use that against you …..the time for him to act is now!!!!
I dont think money is the motivation here. If you already have enough money to retire why would you choose to sign a huge deal for an employer you don’t Like?
I think me and the rest of the working class can agree we’d rather just retire(if we had the money) then work for someone we don’t like.
“Rumors are he will go to SF. If he does Cleveland will cut RG3 and the Skins can pick up RG3 again.”
********************************
Good news! They don’t have to wait!
The Redskins have successfully planted themselves below the Browns, 49ers, and Chargers as the most dysfunctional and awful organizations in the NFL. Snyder and Allen are just bad people.
“Didn’t think many QB’s had more of an ego than RGME until this Cousins guy…
Can someone explain why he thinks he’s on the same level of Brady, Brees etc…”
—
Dumb post – unless Brady was franchise tagged as a 27 yr old then again at 28. (Though Cousins is hardly Brady – he did just watch all his WRs sign elsewhere so maybe he isn’t the problem in DC…)
This soap opera is getting old fast. We all know how dysfunctional Washington is. That said, for the kind of money Cousins is getting, he should just humor them for a year and play.
What a hot mess.
People quit jobs because of their bosses WAY more than they do because of the money. If Allen is the guy he appears to be, then no amount of money will be enough to keep Cousins beyond this season.
If the president of the team wants to sign you to a LTD then whats not to like about the guy? He’s not coaching you. I don’t get it.
Say what you will about Synder and Allen. If this is all true Cousins isn’t helping his repretation in the process. He’s trying to get paid like a QB he’s not. Being a Redskn fan I want him m back but if this is who he is see ya later.
How much is the tag worth next year?
Both of George Allen’s boys turned out to be so disappointing.
As the story unfolds, it’s sounding more & more like McCloughan wanted to sign him to a long-term deal, and Bruce Allen wouldn’t do it.
So they brought in McCloughan and called him GM, but in reality he was simply the evaluator of talent, and picked draft picks, but Allen was in charge of contract negotiations, etc. So now that the 2 of them were at an impasse over Cousins, the higher ranking guy won….But that doesn’t mean that’s what Snyder should have done……This sucks
This sure is fun to watch.