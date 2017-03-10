Report: Martellus Bennett came cheaper than Jared Cook for Packers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 10, 2017, 10:58 PM EST

The Green Bay Packers may have been able to sign tight end Martellus Bennett at a discount when the two sides agreed to a deal on Friday afternoon.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers were close to agreeing to a deal with tight end Jared Cook for more money than they ultimately ended up paying for Bennett. Jason Wilde of ESPNMilwaukee.com reported a similar story as well.

Bennett ultimately got a three-year deal worth $18.45 million from the Packers. Cook is now looking for a new team instead.

Bennett caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 starts for the New England Patriots last season. He added another 11 catches for 98 yards in the playoffs as well en route to a Super Bowl victory. Cook caught 30 passes for 377 yards and a touchdowns for the packers last year in just 10 games played.