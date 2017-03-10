Report: Mike Mayock a candidate to replace Scot McCloughan

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 2:43 PM EST

John Lynch made the jump from the broadcast booth to a General Manager job this offseason and there’s word that another media member is under consideration for a similar jump.

Adam Schefter and Field Yates of ESPN report that NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock is a candidate to be the next General Manager in Washington. The Redskins fired Scot McCloughan on Thursday amid reports of dysfunction inside the front office and a recurrence of McCloughan’s alcohol problem.

The latter issue is reportedly part of the team’s claim that they fired McCloughan for cause, something that may be the subject of legal wrangling. That would take some time to play out and won’t change the need for a new personnel chief in Washington.

Mayock has had his name come up in relation to such openings in the past. He was linked to an opening with the Raiders about a decade ago and said in 2010 that he’s spoken to several teams about openings, but none have come up at the right time. If the time is right to make a career change now, Mayock could go from analyzing other people’s drafts to being analyzed by his replacement on the league’s coverage of the event.