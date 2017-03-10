Report: Panthers pursuing Russell Shepard

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 10, 2017, 3:15 AM EST

The Carolina Panthers are pursuing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Shepard, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Shepard had his best season as a receiver in 2016 for the Buccaneers after being primarily a special teams contributor in his first three seasons in Tampa Bay. He caught 23 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns last season. All three marks set career-highs.

Shepard has appeared in 57 games for Tampa Bay over the last four seasons. His most productive special teams campaign came in 2014 with 14 solo tackles.

Shepard could give Carolina a viable alternative for Ted Ginn, who left the Panthers to sign with the New Orleans Saints.