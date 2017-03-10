Report: Texans won’t trade for Tony Romo

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 8:39 AM EST

There’s currently a game of Texas Hold ‘Em going on with quarterback Tony Romo.

While the Cowboys are sitting on their quarterback in hopes of ginning up a trade (even after he’s said his goodbye to Dallas fans), the team considered one of the likely suitors is sitting tight.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans won’t trade for Romo, but would be interested in him in free agency if/when Dallas cuts him.

That’s essentially the same position the Broncos have taken as it pertains to Romo, which cuts into Dallas owner Jerry Jones’ bargaining position.

Of course, the Broncos are in a little better position to play hardball with Jones, since they have incumbent starter Trevor Siemian and 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch on the roster.

The Texans are sitting there with Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden after giving the Browns a 2018 second-round pick to take Brock Osweiler off their payroll. So it’s clear they have a need at the position, which is probably why Jones is sitting there calling their bluff for the moment.