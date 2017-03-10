Report: Texans won’t trade for Tony Romo

There’s currently a game of Texas Hold ‘Em going on with quarterback Tony Romo.
While the Cowboys are sitting on their quarterback in hopes of ginning up a trade (even after he’s said his goodbye to Dallas fans), the team considered one of the likely suitors is sitting tight.
According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans won’t trade for Romo, but would be interested in him in free agency if/when Dallas cuts him.
That’s essentially the same position the Broncos have taken as it pertains to Romo, which cuts into Dallas owner Jerry Jones’ bargaining position.
Of course, the Broncos are in a little better position to play hardball with Jones, since they have incumbent starter Trevor Siemian and 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch on the roster.
The Texans are sitting there with Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden after giving the Browns a 2018 second-round pick to take Brock Osweiler off their payroll. So it’s clear they have a need at the position, which is probably why Jones is sitting there calling their bluff for the moment.
Jones can sit till the cows come home. Let’s sign a RT. If Jones wants the caphit hang onto Romo
Didn’t the Broncos trade Siemian?? Neither team is sitting very pretty at q/b. Weeden…lol…I’d hate to depend on him to even be my backup!!
good ole Jerrah Jones – “do right” only pertains to what Romo does, not what Jones does to Romo? I’ve maintained from the start that Jones would hold onto Romo until it was too late for him to find another team. looks like I may be right. smh…
enough is a enough! no one is trading for someone that they know is going to be released!
One way or another he’ll be a Texan….
The texans should just ship 2 1’s to pats and get Jimmy G
Hold tight, Jerry, we need the salary cap relief of a trade, something the Texans are familiar with…they need Romo
There’s a couple other guys out there that the Texans could get. And probably should get, even if Romo is had. Who is going to play games 2-16 after Romo gets hurt?
Both the AFC south and west divisions have sub par play at the QB position (with exception to Luck and Carr, maybe Mariota ). Adding a QB like Romo could be a big boost to either Houston or Denver, which both were hindered to a great deal by their lack of playmaking by their QBs. Romo’s deal being essentially a 1 year $14 mil contract (remaining, $18 and $19 mil are team options and are not guaranteed), what are they waiting for? Would you try to outbid one another (never to get lower than the $14 mil on the table right now) once he is cut or trade a pick now and avoid all that.
I would hold onto Romo as long as it takes if Im Jerrah…..Screw Houston….Gave up a 2nd rounder to rid themselves of Osweiler, so that sets the standard of at least a 2nd in 2017 for Romo…or swapping positions in the 1st round…Your call Houston…Texans are complete fools not to jump on getting Romo ASAP..
O.K. Texans, sign Cutler or stay with your current scrubs and continue your losing ways until you no longer have a good defense. You could trade a conditional pick for Romo and have a chance at a Super Bowl, but the Texans are much too smart to do that.
Signed: The only team in NFL history to give a team a 2nd round pick to take a player.
LoL poor old Jerrah doing what’s best for himself. Just cut the poor guy so he can sign with his new team and start learning the playbook
Keep him. Best QB duo in the NFL.
If Jerry Jones likes Tony Romo so much, why doesn’t he release him and allow him to pick his own destination (especially now that Cousins signed his franchise tender)?
Jerrah speak with forked tongue much?