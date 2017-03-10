Reports: Rams release TE Lance Kendricks, DE Eugene Sims

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 10, 2017, 1:31 AM EST

In addition to swinging a late-night trade with the Miami Dolphins, the Los Angeles Rams released a few veterans on Thursday night.

According to multiple reports, the Rams have decided to release tight end Lance Kendricks and defensive end Eugene Sims. The release of center Tim Barnes was also announced by Barnes’ agent Thursday afternoon.

Kendricks has played all six seasons with the Rams and was coming off one of his best years with the team. He caught a career-high 50 passes for 499 yards and two touchdowns.

Sims has also spent all seven of his seasons with the Rams. In 99 career games, Sims has 148 tackles with 12 sacks.