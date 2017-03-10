Reports: Sylvester Williams to sign three-year deal with Titans

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 10, 2017, 10:33 PM EST

According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with former Denver Broncos nose tackle Sylvester Williams on a three-year deal.

Williams has started 44 of 47 games played for the Broncos over the last three seasons. He had a career-high 29 tackles last year in Denver and a career-high three sacks during the Broncos’ championship season in 2015.

The addition of Williams provides the Titans with a replacement for Al Woods, whom the team released earlier this week.

Williams has played in 60 of 64 total games for Denver since being selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft.