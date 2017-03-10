 Skip to content

Saints ship Brandin Cooks to Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2017, 7:48 PM EST
It started with the Patriots offering a first-round pick to the Saints for receiver Brandin Cooks. It’s ending with the pot being sweetened a bit more and a deal being done.

PFT has confirmed that the Cooks, a first-round pick in 2014, will be traded to the Patriots. The deal was first reported by Diana Russini of ESPN.

The deal consists of the 32nd overall pick going to the Saints, along with a third-round pick in exchange for Cooks and the Saints’ fourth-round pick.

Cooks, as noted by Adam Schefter of ESPN, had a $781,599 roster bonus due Monday. The Patriots will be on the hook for that payment.

The departure of Cooks became a foregone conclusion once the Saints signed speedy receiver Ted Ginn Jr. Cooks expressed frustration last week about his role with the team, and now he’ll have none.

51 Responses to “Saints ship Brandin Cooks to Patriots”
  1. gogreenbiotch says: Mar 10, 2017 7:49 PM

    The rich get richer

  2. elitekane says: Mar 10, 2017 7:49 PM

    All you Patriots haters, prepare for another year of us winning ya losers.

  3. Flash1287 says: Mar 10, 2017 7:50 PM

    And the rich just got richer

    Suck it crybabies

    #5xchamps

  4. normthegreycat says: Mar 10, 2017 7:50 PM

    Too much for him…

  5. boknowsvt says: Mar 10, 2017 7:50 PM

    Jeez, we might as well bypass the 2017 season and hand the Pats another trophy.

  6. Big Ant TV says: Mar 10, 2017 7:51 PM

    MEMO TOO THE OTHER 31 NFL TEAMS
    stop making the PATRIOTS BETTER sheesh
    tom brady will retire with 6-7 rings most likely

  7. YouCryin?PatsMustBeDoingTheirJob says: Mar 10, 2017 7:51 PM

    Spoiled in Patriot nation………That’s world champion Patriot nation. No. Days. Off.

  8. nextmanup74 says: Mar 10, 2017 7:51 PM

    Wow. Patriots aren’t messing around.

  9. worldizending says: Mar 10, 2017 7:52 PM

    From Brees to Brady…and eventually, maybe Garappolo……depends on what the Browns do.

  10. goodellclownshow says: Mar 10, 2017 7:52 PM

    Love it….now other teams have to worry about the deep ball in addition to Gronk and Edleman underneath.

  11. bigearl61 says: Mar 10, 2017 7:52 PM

    Bill said bump the draft this season we going for 6!!!

  12. buccaboo says: Mar 10, 2017 7:52 PM

    Good riddance, out of the NFC South. The Saints continue to spiral back down, where they belong

  13. sugarbearhamilton says: Mar 10, 2017 7:53 PM

    Back. To. Back.

  14. Happy and I know it says: Mar 10, 2017 7:53 PM

    So Floyd is the odd man out here? Or Amendola?

  15. terripet says: Mar 10, 2017 7:53 PM

    Cooks a head case when he is not getting the ball he has a temper tantrum let’s see how the five yard passer handles it

  16. alan226 says: Mar 10, 2017 7:54 PM

    The rich get richer.

  17. mixjuan says: Mar 10, 2017 7:54 PM

    Oh dang…. OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOH dang!

  18. seatownballers says: Mar 10, 2017 7:54 PM

    Dear God.
    The only team that ever got better in free agency after winning a super bowl

  19. unbiasednfltruth says: Mar 10, 2017 7:54 PM

    And if Cleveland gives the #1 overall for Jimmy G then they also get Myles… Not a fan of the Pats but they know how to build a Dynasty

  20. somehomer says: Mar 10, 2017 7:55 PM

    Holy crap

  21. Lancane says: Mar 10, 2017 7:55 PM

    Wonder why the Patriots are the best franchise in the NFL, beyond having the Greatest Coach and the Greatest Quarterback of All-Time, they seem to get crap done to be the best. Sad that most of us have to watch this while our teams fiddle their thumbs hoping for diamonds in the rough or draft day steals to become like them!

  22. hockeykrishna says: Mar 10, 2017 7:55 PM

    Who kidnapped Bellicheck and where is he? This is the third deal that is very non BB like. But I love it!

  23. jm91rs says: Mar 10, 2017 7:56 PM

    It feels like they are going all in for another ring here, but in reality they can get this back and more by dealing jimmy g.

  24. mcjon22 says: Mar 10, 2017 7:56 PM

    I swear the Patriots operate in real life how most user franchiser operate on Madden.

    Now sit back and watch them flip Butler and Garoppolo for 1st round picks.

    It’s ridiculous.

  25. revren10 says: Mar 10, 2017 7:57 PM

    The Patriots get stronger, damn it’s so good being a pats fan.

  26. raiderhater719 says: Mar 10, 2017 7:57 PM

    Not so fase elitekane.. Denvers coming to take back their trophy

  27. belichickdominatedjoemontana says: Mar 10, 2017 7:57 PM

    Very interesting. BB and McDaniels seriously wanted this guy. Thanks for everything Danny Amendola. You were huge in the last 3 playoffs, especially this last one. All the best DA.

  28. LyinRogerMustGo says: Mar 10, 2017 7:58 PM

    TREMENDOUS… you know the rest of it by now.

    🙂

  29. redclaw1314 says: Mar 10, 2017 7:58 PM

    Roger, can’t something be done about this?
    Signed: NFL owners

  30. klutch14u says: Mar 10, 2017 7:58 PM

    Not a Pats fan nor a hater but these guys work the draft like nobody else. Calm, methodical and love to not have top picks. It helps that they’re so good at finding role players.

  31. touchdownelvis says: Mar 10, 2017 7:59 PM

    Okay, but the Patriots lose their highest 4th round pick because of “Deflategate” – at the moment, that’s the pick they got from Seattle in a trade last draft. Will that shift now, or are the draft picks officially locked in after the comp picks get assigned?

  32. thun2der says: Mar 10, 2017 8:00 PM

    Cooks, Gronk, Edelman, Hogan, Mitchell, White, Lewis, Allen, geez

  33. navyvandal says: Mar 10, 2017 8:00 PM

    NO MALCOLM BUTLER!!!!!!!

    Foborough is going to be a no fly zone!! Gilmore, Malcolm, Devin, Harmon, Patty Chung!

    LOWERING THE STICK!!

    Please resign HT though

  34. nsawins says: Mar 10, 2017 8:00 PM

    Belichick did not come here to play NO GAMES! Man alive, this guy is on a war path.

  35. mikereacts says: Mar 10, 2017 8:00 PM

    I remember really liking Cooks out of college, and then he ran a 4.33 at the combine.

    A legit Number 1 receiver unlike anything Brady has had since Moss. Belichick is going off this off season. The Patriots have gotten better already even before the draft.

  36. whodatintx says: Mar 10, 2017 8:00 PM

    Good luck Brandin! I’ll miss seeing you in black and gold. Patriots are getting a great WR! Go Pats! Geaux Saints!

  37. thegenghiskahn88 says: Mar 10, 2017 8:00 PM

    And the Browns may give the 12th pick to the Pats…

    Wow

  38. Great Caesar's Ghost says: Mar 10, 2017 8:01 PM

    “Patriots ship a 1st and a 3rd to NO.”

  39. philcodean says: Mar 10, 2017 8:01 PM

    Terri pet: Cooks a head case when he is not getting the ball he has a temper tantrum let’s see how the five yard passer handles it.
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>><<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
    Brady doesn't have to handle it, Bill takes care of those things….coming from a Pack fan.

  40. thefatlazygamer says: Mar 10, 2017 8:02 PM

    Once again, the Patriots will cash in when Cooks leaves for a big money deal and they get a high compensatory pick back. Simply Genius.

    I wish Rick Spielman could work & deal half as well as the Patriots. Damn man.

    It makes sense for the Patriots to do this. Brady is nearing the end sadly, but man I will enjoy watching him for his final 3-5 years. Hope he gets that 6 or 7th before he walks away to stuff it to Goodell even more. Especially when they rename the Lombardi after Brady or Belichick.

  41. mullman76 says: Mar 10, 2017 8:03 PM

    Wow.

    Well, Belichick said he knew when Brady was going to call it quits.

    Looks like they’ve gone all in for a back to back ride off into the sunset.

    Good for you, chowds.

    Enjoy the ride, history dictates that it won’t last forever.

    Or, in this case, past 2017.

    Too bad Carr busted his leg. It would’ve been nice to play the patsies in Oakland, but alas not to be.

    We’re Still Here.

    RAIDER NATION

  42. ravenmadnky says: Mar 10, 2017 8:03 PM

    The Pats have traded their 1st and 2nd round picks today. The might as well erect a billboard advertising the price for obtaining Garappolo.

  43. bigbluefandom says: Mar 10, 2017 8:04 PM

    Where were all these front runner Patriots fans when they lost to the Giants? LOL! There will be one more round and it will be 3-0.

  44. ocgunslinger says: Mar 10, 2017 8:06 PM

    That is a steal for the Patriots. In essence getting an experiened yet young WR for the 32nd pick of the draft. Have a feeling that BB may be picking up some more draft picks with JG’s situation yet to be resolved.

  45. porkchopmoon says: Mar 10, 2017 8:06 PM

    Loomis is an idiot.
    Belichick picking another pocket…

  46. realtruthteller100 says: Mar 10, 2017 8:06 PM

    hes hasnt murdered anyone (as far as we kno) so hes a step up in class for this organization

  47. qbarrel says: Mar 10, 2017 8:06 PM

    ….and we didn’t even lose Butler. This is just getting silly.

  48. exinsidetrader says: Mar 10, 2017 8:06 PM

    Pats in win-now mode with Brady’s window closing … in about 5 more years LOL

    No guarantee the Pats will win, but they will be in it again.

  49. nhpats says: Mar 10, 2017 8:07 PM

    terripet says:
    Mar 10, 2017 7:53 PM
    Cooks a head case when he is not getting the ball he has a temper tantrum let’s see how the five yard passer handles it

    ————

    No the 5 yard passer would be Andrew Luck…..of course he is also the 5 interception passer

  50. u4icgroov says: Mar 10, 2017 8:07 PM

    I know Brady has said he wants to play 2-3 more years, but it sure feels like the Pats are going all in for his 40th.

  51. saintdatazz says: Mar 10, 2017 8:08 PM

    Can Brady even throw it deep anymore. All I ever see is 5 yard check downs; how will Cooks fit it Bill. Brady hears footsteps and releases to the check down because he cannot wait for Cooks to get away from the CB check.

Leave a Reply

