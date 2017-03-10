Saints ship Brandin Cooks to Patriots

It started with the Patriots offering a first-round pick to the Saints for receiver Brandin Cooks. It’s ending with the pot being sweetened a bit more and a deal being done.
PFT has confirmed that the Cooks, a first-round pick in 2014, will be traded to the Patriots. The deal was first reported by Diana Russini of ESPN.
The deal consists of the 32nd overall pick going to the Saints, along with a third-round pick in exchange for Cooks and the Saints’ fourth-round pick.
Cooks, as noted by Adam Schefter of ESPN, had a $781,599 roster bonus due Monday. The Patriots will be on the hook for that payment.
The departure of Cooks became a foregone conclusion once the Saints signed speedy receiver Ted Ginn Jr. Cooks expressed frustration last week about his role with the team, and now he’ll have none.
Too much for him…
From Brees to Brady…and eventually, maybe Garappolo……depends on what the Browns do.
Love it….now other teams have to worry about the deep ball in addition to Gronk and Edleman underneath.
So Floyd is the odd man out here? Or Amendola?
Cooks a head case when he is not getting the ball he has a temper tantrum let’s see how the five yard passer handles it
And if Cleveland gives the #1 overall for Jimmy G then they also get Myles… Not a fan of the Pats but they know how to build a Dynasty
Wonder why the Patriots are the best franchise in the NFL, beyond having the Greatest Coach and the Greatest Quarterback of All-Time, they seem to get crap done to be the best. Sad that most of us have to watch this while our teams fiddle their thumbs hoping for diamonds in the rough or draft day steals to become like them!
Who kidnapped Bellicheck and where is he? This is the third deal that is very non BB like. But I love it!
It feels like they are going all in for another ring here, but in reality they can get this back and more by dealing jimmy g.
I swear the Patriots operate in real life how most user franchiser operate on Madden.
Now sit back and watch them flip Butler and Garoppolo for 1st round picks.
Very interesting. BB and McDaniels seriously wanted this guy. Thanks for everything Danny Amendola. You were huge in the last 3 playoffs, especially this last one. All the best DA.
Not a Pats fan nor a hater but these guys work the draft like nobody else. Calm, methodical and love to not have top picks. It helps that they’re so good at finding role players.
Okay, but the Patriots lose their highest 4th round pick because of “Deflategate” – at the moment, that’s the pick they got from Seattle in a trade last draft. Will that shift now, or are the draft picks officially locked in after the comp picks get assigned?
Cooks, Gronk, Edelman, Hogan, Mitchell, White, Lewis, Allen, geez
Belichick did not come here to play NO GAMES! Man alive, this guy is on a war path.
I remember really liking Cooks out of college, and then he ran a 4.33 at the combine.
A legit Number 1 receiver unlike anything Brady has had since Moss. Belichick is going off this off season. The Patriots have gotten better already even before the draft.
Good luck Brandin! I’ll miss seeing you in black and gold. Patriots are getting a great WR! Go Pats! Geaux Saints!
And the Browns may give the 12th pick to the Pats…
Terri pet: Cooks a head case when he is not getting the ball he has a temper tantrum let’s see how the five yard passer handles it.
Brady doesn't have to handle it, Bill takes care of those things….coming from a Pack fan.
Once again, the Patriots will cash in when Cooks leaves for a big money deal and they get a high compensatory pick back. Simply Genius.
I wish Rick Spielman could work & deal half as well as the Patriots. Damn man.
It makes sense for the Patriots to do this. Brady is nearing the end sadly, but man I will enjoy watching him for his final 3-5 years. Hope he gets that 6 or 7th before he walks away to stuff it to Goodell even more. Especially when they rename the Lombardi after Brady or Belichick.
Well, Belichick said he knew when Brady was going to call it quits.
Looks like they’ve gone all in for a back to back ride off into the sunset.
Good for you, chowds.
Enjoy the ride, history dictates that it won’t last forever.
Or, in this case, past 2017.
Too bad Carr busted his leg. It would’ve been nice to play the patsies in Oakland, but alas not to be.
The Pats have traded their 1st and 2nd round picks today. The might as well erect a billboard advertising the price for obtaining Garappolo.
Where were all these front runner Patriots fans when they lost to the Giants? LOL! There will be one more round and it will be 3-0.
That is a steal for the Patriots. In essence getting an experiened yet young WR for the 32nd pick of the draft. Have a feeling that BB may be picking up some more draft picks with JG’s situation yet to be resolved.
Belichick picking another pocket…
….and we didn’t even lose Butler. This is just getting silly.
Pats in win-now mode with Brady’s window closing … in about 5 more years LOL
No guarantee the Pats will win, but they will be in it again.
I know Brady has said he wants to play 2-3 more years, but it sure feels like the Pats are going all in for his 40th.
Can Brady even throw it deep anymore. All I ever see is 5 yard check downs; how will Cooks fit it Bill. Brady hears footsteps and releases to the check down because he cannot wait for Cooks to get away from the CB check.