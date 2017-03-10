Saints ship Brandin Cooks to Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2017, 7:48 PM EST

It started with the Patriots offering a first-round pick to the Saints for receiver Brandin Cooks. It’s ending with the pot being sweetened a bit more and a deal being done.

PFT has confirmed that the Cooks, a first-round pick in 2014, will be traded to the Patriots. The deal was first reported by Diana Russini of ESPN.

The deal consists of the 32nd overall pick going to the Saints, along with a third-round pick in exchange for Cooks and the Saints’ fourth-round pick.

Cooks, as noted by Adam Schefter of ESPN, had a $781,599 roster bonus due Monday. The Patriots will be on the hook for that payment.

The departure of Cooks became a foregone conclusion once the Saints signed speedy receiver Ted Ginn Jr. Cooks expressed frustration last week about his role with the team, and now he’ll have none.