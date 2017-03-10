Terrelle Pryor lands in Washington

Receiver Terrelle Pryor apparently (not definitely, but apparently) could have had a multi-year deal worth $8 million annually in Cleveland. He has opted for a deal worth that amount in Washington, plus a chance to hit the market again next year.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Pryor has agreed to a one-year contract in Washington. The deal has a $3 million signing bonus, a $3 million base salary, and readily achievable incentives of $2 million. (The Browns apparently weren’t willing to match that offer.)
The short-term nature of the contract gives him a year to further prove himself as a receiver, with a chance to cash in next March. Or sooner, if Washington decides to extend the stay.
He instantly becomes one of the top receivers in D.C., given the departures of Pierre Garςon and DeSean Jackson — both of whom had more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2016. With Kirk Cousins apparently returning for 2017, and with Pryor getting 1,000 yards with lesser quarterback play in Cleveland, he could have a huge year in Washington.
Clearly he will be more expensive next year, redskins will not pay just like they do with Cousins.
Great – another worthless acquisition – a player who has precious little to add and is a cancer to boot.
The Redskins are back to being mediocre.
Hey, maybe he can play some QB! We also have a GM opening if he’s interested in giving that a shot.
…In all seriousness, it sounds like a good deal for both parties.
Should have stuck with the Browns… OMG!!! This is the first time I’ve ever said that, what is going on?!?!
Let’s see, he takes less than what the Browns offered to be on the worst team in a different division that probably has a worse front-office than the Browns now.
Good luck, TP. I REALLY wanted you back.
Are those figures missing a 0? $3MM signing bonus? I could have signed him for that!
Huge year in Washington for sure…4 games against Philly and Dallas secondary! So after 1 year, Philly might have Pryor, Jeffrey and Smith. Just thinking ahead.
Really cleveland all that cap space and you couldn’t make this offer to him. Instead you gave an aging, rarely healthy kenny britt 4yrs.
Dude in the early stages of me-itis lands in the middle of a train wreck on an incentive laden deal, what could go wrong?
Apparently Pryor wasn’t as loyal as he said to the coach and team that gave him a second/last chance. Truly a shame that he was so greedy and ended up with a bad deal. You are no longer welcome in Ohio Pryor.
Good luck, I told you 8 million was your ceiling now you get a 3mill signing a 3mill base and you have to hit incentives for another 2. That’s 6 with a possible of 8 for one season, you had 8 per in C-town dumb@$$!
Pair him with Doctson, J Reed, Crowder, V Davis. Cousins distributing. Now just need another RB.
Hail To The REDSKINS!!!!!!!
Browns dont even have a QB. Why would he stay there?
This makes no sense. The Browns value Kenny Britt more highly than Pryor? I thought Pryor would get 5/40 or better.
And they wouldn’t give Pryor, a team leader, ten million for ONE YEAR? What am I missing? Pryor is way better, with much higher upside, than that malingerer Britt.
And they can piss $16 million down a hole for nothing with Osweiler, but they want to stay deficient at receiver, when they didn’t have to?
The Browns are so incompetent it is breathtaking.
So the other day, I’m walking down the aisle in Wal-Mart and I pass a Native American woman wearing a Washington Redskins jacket. Hey Florio, don’t you think that’s ironic?
I’m a Buckeye and Browns fan. This guy has been a tease for 10 years. I’m fatigued by the constant promise of his amazing potential. Browns are no worse off. I bet they match or beat their win total from last year.
Good luck, TP, hope it works out for you.
$6m + $2m in incentives; Cleveland refuses to match. “You say it best when you say nothing at all.”
I’m glad to see Pryor using his gifts, being smart, and earning professional relevance; I hate Ohio State but he got a raw deal with his NCAA sanctions and then was tossed to wolves with Raiders.
Tebow would still be in league and be well-payed impact player if he had Pryor’s humility about his physical gifts being useful even if not at QB.
Really wish Cindy woulda went after this guy but whatever. Good luck Pryor
Free agencey is not over and We have`nt even drafted yet!!! Do not believe that Dysfunctional crap!….You want disfunction go to Cleveland,Chicago or Sanfrancisco!!!
Real Talk from Newportnews,Va
Wow…..I actually think he thought someone would give him >$10 million over a multi-year…..this looks like the case of an agent selling him a bill of goods and he bought it….too bad.
young man deserves big payday… feeling is terrible that payday has come with such broken joke franchise.
snyder is little boy, killing franchise. all other blame is misplaced.
Whomever Pryor’s agent is, good job negotiating into a corner where he had to leave Cleveland to save face. Oh well.
Like I said, free agents don’t just come to Redskins Park to visit, they come to sign haters. Playing in Washington DC > Anywhere else. Welcome to the greatest franchise in sports.
He should fire his agents NOW! What a cluster. He missed out on a big payday with CLE, plus they liked him there…bad advice!
logicalvoicesays says:
Mar 10, 2017 4:34 PM
Like I said, free agents don’t just come to Redskins Park to visit, they come to sign haters. Playing in Washington DC > Anywhere else. Welcome to the greatest franchise in sports.
So long as there’s a WNBA – it’s not the greatest franchise in sports.
logicalvoicesays says:
Mar 10, 2017 4:34 PM
Like I said, free agents don’t just come to Redskins Park to visit, they come to sign haters. Playing in Washington DC > Anywhere else. Welcome to the greatest franchise in sports.
*******************************************
seriously logicalvoicesays? FA go to WAS to take Snyder’s money… surely not to win….
Obvious he made a serious mistake . Seems to be his history . Too bad greed overtook common sense , he should have stuck in Cleveland with the coach that revived his career instead of listening to those who only care about their cut of his money .
UHM: suite34 says:
Mar 10, 2017 4:27 PM
$6m + $2m in incentives; Cleveland refuses to match. “You say it best when you say nothing at all.”
=========================================
Why would Cleveland attempt to match an offer they exceeded? Offering him 8 Mill tickets per for 4 seasons exceeds an incentive laden 1 year deal. Our offer was better and he shopped it.. Now welcome to that dumpster fire in Washington.
Man, did this guy just blow a big payday in the CLE. Rumor was a deal on the table for $24M for 3 years with $8M signing bonus, before free agency started. CLE pulled the offer after signing Britt for Pryor’s money. Stupid, greedy athletes and bad agents.
Props to the Browns. If he isn’t happy with $8M a year for 3-4 years, let him walk and move on. He’s not going to sign a long term deal anywhere until he gets what he thinks he worth. If the skins don’t pony up, he’ll be doing the same thing next year. Why with all the other positions and problems trying to be fixed in Cleveland would they want to deal with this again next year. They gave him a fair deal for both sides. I like Pryor and was hoping he would be back with the Browns, but in the end, it wasn’t about playing for Hue, or the team that gave him a shot. It was money and ego. Best of luck man. Hope it works out for you.
bnn52 says:
Mar 10, 2017 4:18 PM
Apparently Pryor wasn’t as loyal as he said to the coach and team that gave him a second/last chance. Truly a shame that he was so greedy and ended up with a bad deal. You are no longer welcome in Ohio Pryor.
______________________________________
as a Skins fan in NE Ohio, he is MORE than welcome here. You can just stick to crybaby Lebron if you don’t like what he does.
Cousins has a new friend to tell him how wide open he was on each and every play. Might want to invest in some ear plugs.
Pryor clearly following his agents words. Been non-existent his NFL career than goes over 1,000 for one year. Why would he sign anything under $10mil annually for more than a “prove it” contract. It is not like he has ever been loyal to a team and is certainly into himself enough to believe he can do it. Plus with no other WRs was probably the kicker.
On paper this looks good, but the question has to be asked about the Redskins org as a whole adding TPs character. Always jawing after a 8 yd catch and pestering DB’s. TP has never been a team player/leader so if things start going south I have a hard time believing he will take that in stride. Making this also a risky decision for him.
This is actually a great pick up for the Redskins. Pryor was just getting started last year and never had a QB.
It comes down to which organization is dumber then the other. Prior’s season will determine that and in a upset I’m going to go with the Browns who stink but chose to let Prior walk.
logicalvoicesays says:
Mar 10, 2017 4:34 PM
Like I said, free agents don’t just come to Redskins Park to visit, they come to sign haters. Playing in Washington DC > Anywhere else. Welcome to the greatest franchise in sports.
————————————————–
Dude, I’m a life-long Skins fan, but I have to ask: how do you manage to post here from the alternate reality where you live?