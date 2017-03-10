Terrelle Pryor lands in Washington

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2017, 4:05 PM EST

Receiver Terrelle Pryor apparently (not definitely, but apparently) could have had a multi-year deal worth $8 million annually in Cleveland. He has opted for a deal worth that amount in Washington, plus a chance to hit the market again next year.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Pryor has agreed to a one-year contract in Washington. The deal has a $3 million signing bonus, a $3 million base salary, and readily achievable incentives of $2 million. (The Browns apparently weren’t willing to match that offer.)

The short-term nature of the contract gives him a year to further prove himself as a receiver, with a chance to cash in next March. Or sooner, if Washington decides to extend the stay.

He instantly becomes one of the top receivers in D.C., given the departures of Pierre Garςon and DeSean Jackson — both of whom had more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2016. With Kirk Cousins apparently returning for 2017, and with Pryor getting 1,000 yards with lesser quarterback play in Cleveland, he could have a huge year in Washington.