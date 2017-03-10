Terrelle Pryor’s Washington visit ends without a deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 11:12 AM EST

Free agent wide receivers came off the market almost as quickly as they entered it on Thursday, leaving Terrelle Pryor at the top of the list of wideouts still looking for a new contract.

Pryor spent Thursday night with the Redskins in an effort to change that and had dinner with team brass, but nothing has materialized at this point. Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post reports that Pryor, who is coming off his first full season at receiver for the Browns, is not at the team’s facility on Friday and “will continue to keep his options available.”

The Redskins lost a pair of wide receivers on the opening day of free agency as DeSean Jackson signed with the Buccaneers and Pierre Garçon landed with the 49ers. Jamison Crowder and 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson sit atop the depth chart in Washington for now.

Tesfatsion reports that the Redskins also showed interest in Marquise Goodwin and Andre Holmes during the “legal tampering” session leading into free agency. Goodwin is off the market after opting to join Garçon and former Redskin Aldrick Robinson in Santa Clara.