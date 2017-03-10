The Romo-Jones dance continues

On Wednesday, the Cowboys told quarterback Tony Romo he’d be released. On Thursday, the Cowboys didn’t release him.
Since then, the Cowboys have been waiting for a trade offer, and Romo hasn’t said or done anything publicly to agitate for a release. But his representatives apparently have launched a more subtle effort to remind the Cowboys that it will be hard to trade him if he just retires.
Coincidentally (not coincidentally), someone from CAA told Adam Schefter of ESPN that FOX wants to hire Romo as the No. 2 analyst on the network’s football coverage, replacing 49ers G.M. John Lynch. The message to the Cowboys is clear, but Romo can maintain full and complete deniability and otherwise stay on the high road.
Romo isn’t wired to get into a public back and forth with the Cowboys or Jerry Jones, and for now it seems that Romo will choose to be patient. His agents will otherwise come up with strategies for making sure everyone knows Romo has a Plan B to playing in 2017.
Of course, if Romo retires, he’ll owe $5 million in previously paid signing bonus money. But that’s only an issue if he actually retires. For now, the possibility of retirement is being used to ensure that he’ll eventually get to pick his next team, unfettered by the Cowboys or anyone else.
Once Romo gets released , he will not last a millisecond on the market. Teams are on standby around the clock waiting especially the Broncos and Texans. We will get something for Romo. Count on it.
Classless move by Jones. No team is going to trade for Romo when they now he’ll be cut sooner or later. The only thing the Boys are doing is limiting Romo’s options.
Romo’s agent is desperate or just plain stupid. This is not leverage. It’s a prayer at most. The Cowboys have nothing to lose other than maybe a 4th or 5th round pick they might be able to squeeze the Texans for. If Romo retires, he’ll owe $5m. Leverage gone! He’ll be a Texan when it’s over one way or another.
Jerry is scared the Texans are going to be the better team than Dallas
What happened to Jones’ “right rule” he was spouting last week? Not that it matters, I don’t want to see him in Denver, he’ll get killed. Houston makes much more sense for both Romo and Houston.
Jerry the Jerk.
Why does anyone believe anything guys like this say?
Cowboy fan since 1964……Jerry you have to keep your word. Cut Tony and let him go his own way.
Grant him the divorce already Jerry. Geeeezzzz
Romo would actually be doing himself a favor by retiring given his age and injury history. No way he lasts a full season, so go ahead and retire. Its a good move to hold onto him until the Broncos or Texans blink.
Classless? What kind of idiot would let him go for nothing when there is no reason to? Cowboys owe him nothing. That have compensated him more than fairly. They should hold him til someone is ready to trades or make him the back-up next year. They either get a pick or get signing bonus money back if he retires. Win/win
Hard to like Jerry. Hard to hate Romo.
Easy to choose sides in this divorce.
Wait, wasn’t Romo told he was being released already?
So were the Cowboys lying to Romo or just jerking him around?
This is how they treat the face of their franchise after getting lucky with a draft pick. How sad.