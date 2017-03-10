Tight end Jordan Cameron retires because of concussions

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 2:26 PM EST

Jordan Cameron could have kept playing, was cleared to play after his last concussion.

He just didn’t want to anymore.

Cameron told Pat McManamon of ESPN.com that he’s spent so much time thinking about his future, he has decided to retire at age 28.

“I started thinking about concussions too much,” Cameron said. “You can’t play football like that.”

In late November, Cameron was still insisting he’d be back, after his fourth concussion in September. He said he felt fine now, but the concerns about his future weighed on him.

“If I didn’t get concussions, I’d probably keep playing,” Cameron said. “It’s one of those things. I can’t risk my mental health in the future. I don’t have any symptoms now. I’m perfectly fine. But they can’t tell me with 100 percent certainty that if I keep playing and I get more concussions, that I’m going to be OK.

“I’m not risking that at all. There’s nothing more important than your health. It’s just not worth it to me.”

Cameron spent the last two years with the Dolphins after four years with the Browns.