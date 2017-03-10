Titans re-sign Karl Klug, Nate Palmer

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2017, 6:34 AM EST

Defensive lineman Karl Klug saw his 2016 season come to an early end because of a torn Achilles, but that won’t be his final moment in a Titans uniform.

The Titans announced that they have re-signed Klug, who has been with the Titans since they made him a fifth-round pick in the 2011 draft. Klug has been part of the defensive line rotation for most of his tenure in Tennessee and has provided the team with 20 sacks and five forced fumbles over the course of his career.

The team also announced that linebacker Nate Palmer will return to the team. He joined the team as a waiver claim after being dropped by the Packers last year and led the Titans with 12 special teams tackles.

The two returning players will be joined on defense by new arrivals in cornerback Logan Ryan and safety Johnathan Cyprien after the Titans made successful bids for both on the first day of free agency.