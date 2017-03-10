Tyrod Taylor, John McClain, Tony Grossi join PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2017, 6:19 AM EST

Friday’s PFT Live already is up and running on NBC Sports Radio. When the show slides over to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET, we’ll be joined by a trio of guests.

The headliner is the still-starting quarterback in Buffalo, Tyrod Taylor. He has a new contract in place, and he’ll continue at least for the next year to be the guy for the Bills.

The guy when it comes to Texans news is John McClain. He’ll give us a call to talk about the Texans, who have found a way to shed Brock Osweiler and create a spot for another veteran quarterback from the other NFL team in Texas.

We’ll also try to make sense of why the Browns gave $16 million and a fourth-round pick for a second-round pick and a sixth-round pick and a player they don’t want with Tony Grossi of ESPNCleveland.com. Also, will Cleveland make a run at Jimmy Garoppolo — and do the Browns have any chance to get him?

