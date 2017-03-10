Vikings sign former Panthers right tackle Mike Remmers

The money’s probably not comparable, but the Panthers and Vikings have effectively swapped left tackles.
According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Vikings will reach a deal with former Panthers tackle Mike Remmers. He was going to visit Houston if a deal didn’t get done in Minnesota.
Of course, Remmers is playing right tackle in Minnesota, despite finishing the season on the left last year when Michael Oher was hurt. And Matt Kalil going south was a bigger money deal.
But Remmers gives the Vikings a solid, physical presence to go with Riley Reiff on the other side, as the Vikings continue their overhaul up front.
He was a two-year starter on the right side in Carolina, going from undrafted rookie to reliable performer for a Super Bowl team two years ago.
He’s basically a cheaper Matt Kalil that will be playing RT. Not at all what I was hoping for, to be honest. Time will tell, but I’m not convinced the Vikings oline is any better now than it was last year.
Probably not the most exciting free agent signing of all time, but he’s a solid NFL starter, which is more than I could say about any of the Vikings’ many, many right tackles last year.
Hopefully he will be able to stay healthy, for more than the pre season, unlike most of the Vikings O-Line last season.
Vikings making moves where moves need to be made…the O-line.
Solid upgrades although TJ Clemmings did set the bar very low. Now if they can infuse some young line talent through the draft, they should at least look better going into camp!
It’s cool that the Kalil brothers are playing on the same O-line. But, have you seen the way Matt has played the past few years? Not worth that type of multi-year contract. Excellent rookie season, never been the same after shredding his knees. I wish him luck, but, man…he got overpaid.
Building depth. Nice. Now get some guards.
These aren’t the big splash moves we were hoping for obviously, but realistically we could be doing a lot worse. Keep in mind both of these guys we just signed were moved to different sides of the line in the past year and that’s what caused their production to dip. Prior to that their production was pretty decent. Not pro bowl like, but decent. And also it should be noted that Spielman didn’t really have to break the bank on this (Riley’s terms are still unknown). But when you compare these two to Kalil and Clemmings, I see it as a decent upgrade as long as they play on the sides they’re more comfortable, which it seems they will definitely be doing. I would’ve preferred others, and it seems Spielman did go for that, unfortunately we just weren’t able to land them. I’m a Vikings fan until I die and untill I actually see them on the field in purple I’m giving them the benefit of the doubt. Keep rolling Minnesota, #skolnation. GO VIKINGS!!!!!
At Right Tackle this move makes all the sense in the world!!