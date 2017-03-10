Vikings sign former Panthers right tackle Mike Remmers

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 10, 2017, 4:24 PM EST

The money’s probably not comparable, but the Panthers and Vikings have effectively swapped left tackles.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Vikings will reach a deal with former Panthers tackle Mike Remmers. He was going to visit Houston if a deal didn’t get done in Minnesota.

Of course, Remmers is playing right tackle in Minnesota, despite finishing the season on the left last year when Michael Oher was hurt. And Matt Kalil going south was a bigger money deal.

But Remmers gives the Vikings a solid, physical presence to go with Riley Reiff on the other side, as the Vikings continue their overhaul up front.

He was a two-year starter on the right side in Carolina, going from undrafted rookie to reliable performer for a Super Bowl team two years ago.