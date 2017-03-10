Washington knew McCloughan was still drinking when he was hired

Pretty much every aspect of the way Washington has handled the Scot McCloughan situation makes the organization look bad. If it’s true that he was fired due to an alcohol relapse, they shouldn’t have leaked unflattering details to the Washington Post. If alcohol issues were a pretext for firing a man who otherwise was performing his job in an acceptable manner, it’s beyond shameful.
There’s one important fact that suggests the latter view is the accurate one. Less than a month before Washington hired McCloughan, ESPN The Magazine published an article in which McCloughan admitted that he still uses alcohol.
“I’d think to myself, ‘OK, Scot, why not have a beer? It never affected your life before; you went from being an area scout to being General Manager,” McCloughan told Seth Wickersham. “Don’t touch the vodka, don’t touch the hard stuff. But if you want to have a beer, have a beer.’ So that’s where I got to. I stopped going to AA. . . . If I was an alcoholic and had a beer, I’d have two, then four, then six, then . . . you know, you can’t stop. I can. I can have a beer and I’m fine. I don’t need any more.”
McCloughan ordered a beer while meeting with Wickersham for the interview on which the profile was based.
The article carries a date of December 12, 2014. On January 7, 2015, Washington hired McCloughan.
Either they affirmatively knew that McCloughan was still using alcohol when he was hired, or they engaged in one of the worst background checks in the history of the NFL. Regardless, McCloughan didn’t have a “relapse” while with Washington; he was still drinking when he walked through the door.
And then, with power taken from Bruce Allen and given to the new arrival, McCloughan presided over the team’s first back-to-back winning seasons since 1996-97.
Regardless of how this will play out before the Commissioner and/or in a court of law, the decision to fire a guy for drinking when he was hired while drinking seems inherently, and grossly, unfair. If McCloughan’s drinking progressed to the point that the relationship could not continue, Washington should either have gotten him help or accepted the fact that, when signing him to a four-year contract, they knew damn well that this could happen.
Instead, they’ve tossed him out the same door for drinking through he entered while still drinking. That’s no way to run any responsible business, and the team deserves every ounce of criticism it’s getting from the media, and more.
I can’t imagine signing with Washington while being sober.
Mitch Hedberg was right.
Alcoholism is a disease, but it’s the only one you can get yelled at for having. Goddamn it Otto, you are an alcoholic! Goddamn it Otto, you have Lupus! One of those two doesn’t sound right.
its kind funny if you read the MMQB article, sounds like nothing had to do with him drinking and everything had to do with him and Bruce Allen not getting along. Actually that article doesnt even mention alcohol
It’s like firing a bartender for having an after shift beer.
Often disagree with you Mike, but you’re right on here.
Where does this guy go now?
They’ve effectively destroyed him professionally and then cut him.
Wrong. He could have told the team that he was “down” to drinking only beer when they hired him. He could have escalated. Players confirmed that he showed up drunk in the locker room before and after games. Pus, Florio, you don’t know how long this went on. They probably did give him a chance to recover and get back on track.
You just want to believe the worst about the Redskins. That’s all this article is about. It’s not about the facts or truth.
Who do the Redskins think they are, the Bronco’s?
3 words
Dan Fn Snider
Fire Water, Tonto, Fire Water!
This is destined to get very ugly in court. Several players have already been asked about the locker room reports and none of them admitted to seeing anything unusual. One even said he’d never heard of McCloughan’s past drinking problems which would suggest it wasn’t even a topic of idle conversation around the locker room.
If he sues them for slander Dan Snyder is going to have to do better than “Me and my top executives saw him drunk all the time but it was always when the entire team and coaching staff were in the showers.”
Oh, so the Redskins give a guy a chance to work and get over his drinking, but he doesn’t stop. So it is the Redskins fault and not McCloughan. Once again, the victim society reigns and personal responsibility not mentioned. Hats off to the Redskins for giving him a chance when others would not.
Its the Redskins…. go figure. (Redskins Fan)
If it was debilitating, doesn’t that fall under the auspices of a handicap, at least in the legal sense? There has GOT to be some sort of legal repercussion against Washington, if that’s the case, correct?
Fire Dan Snyder.
As an Eagles fan it’s easy to lob bricks. But still, football fans don’t deserve the kind of shenanigans that come from poor owners. That guy is a clown.
I bet there’s more to this story on the Redskins side. Even his wife tweeted some interesting things in the past. You make it sound as if McCloughan was approaching sainthood when in fact it was more like a high speed train not even on the tracks.
Setting aside how pathetic this situation looks. He shouldn’t be drinking. Alcoholics shouldn’t drink at all.
He’s so good at his job, he’ll get something again. He might have to sit out the 2017 season. Even if he’s partially to blame (i.e. his drinking was adversely affecting his work), Washington bungled this situation so badly that they are the clear villains here.
That 2014 Wickersham article is a fascinating read. McCloughan should sit down with him again in a few months – I’m sure he’ll have a few interesting stories to add.
nje22 says:
Mar 10, 2017 11:35 AM
Often disagree with you Mike, but you’re right on here.
Where does this guy go now?
They’ve effectively destroyed him professionally and then cut him.
Dan Snyder has turned this once proud franchise into a laughingstock. Now, the Redskins finally have a GM who seems to know what he’s doing and the perception of Washington finally began to change. Suddenly, BOOM! Some teams just can’t seem to help themselves. It’s much easier to have low expectations than it is to stand the pressure of excellence. Some organizations aren’t mentally strong enough to handle success. The Bill, Jets, Knicks, Jags, etc.
It will take some time for the lawsuits to play out, but when they are done, McCloughan will never need to work another day in his life.
SM sounds like a typical alcoholic denier . . . “its ok because i can still function” . . . BS . . . and, the Redskins did not show him the door simply because he was drinking, it was because it was definitely effecting as HE chose not to show up to the combine and HE chose not to be there for the start of FA . . . those where the last straws in the eyes of the Redskins front office.
In Buffalo we have a dumpster fire that has raged for years. We have had more than our share of bad coaches and GM’s. I dont recall any of them being treated/let go in this manner.
How do you work for the Redskins and NOT drink?
This organization is like a reverse car wash… come in clean and leave dirty. Snyder and his henchman used these same smear tactics on Gregg Williams back in ’07 and on Zorn in ’09. I thought it was next to impossible for the fan base to despise seomeone more than Vinnie Cerrato….Bruce Allen somehow proved me wrong. The ownership and yes men executives are as low class, shameless, and filthy as you’ll see. What a disgrace to professional sports.
This, just like your other article about how the Washington team looks bad for knowing he was still boozing it up is your opinion. I’m not a Washington fan, I’m just a lowly Browns fan – but my opinion totally disagrees with what you wrote. It’s the fault of the PERSON still boozing it up for why he got fired. Start blaming the person not the team.
Bingo. I pointed this out yesterday. How are you going to hire somebody who said brazenly that he wasn’t going to stop drinking even if some people thought he had a problem and then fire him later for drinking, and then have just about everyone that matters most on the team, the players, saying his drinking was not a problem? Just Washington being Washington. My guess is that he had had it with the office politics that you have to be an ostrich to not see is the biggest part of the Snyder franchise since he got there from Cerrato to Allen, and they decided to smear him and show him the door instead of start acting like a real franchise.
“If it was debilitating, doesn’t that fall under the auspices of a handicap”
So now alcoholism is a “handicap” ?
No, its not. Its an addiction, one that starts through voluntary behavior, and one that continues through voluntary behavior.
He did an interview on WTEM right after his introductory presser and said the same exact thing. On the station Danny boy owns, he said that. Snyder is getting sued big time for this dumpster fire.
That’s OK – I think Snyder was drinking when he hired Mike Shanahan.
I don’t often drink beer…..but when I do……I do it while employed by the Redskins!
Wrong. He could have told the team that he was “down” to drinking only beer when they hired him. He could have escalated. Players confirmed that he showed up drunk in the locker room before and after games. Pus, Florio, you don’t know how long this went on. They probably did give him a chance to recover and get back on track.
I think you need to do some closer reading. The articles mentioning player opinions all said that those players that talked about the situation said that he was NEVER drunk in the locker room and always appeared sober and able to do his job.
“Players confirmed he showed up drunk in the locker room before and after games”
Who doesn’t have a buzz before and after a game? Technically the players and coaches are on the clock. Everybody else is there to enjoy themselves and pat each other on the back.
Really understanding by the Redskins organization. No one wants to be an alcoholic and handling things in this matter only makes the person want to drink more. It’s a problem that deserves patience and understanding.
Keep it classy Washington
Funny, I don’t remember the Redskins beating up on the Raiders for the last decade.
“it’s beyond shameful”
This label could be applied to most of Little Danny’s, and now Sycophant George’s, actions.
Regardless, I doubt it will tamp down the infamous typical Skins’ fan tendency to lose sight of reality when looking at their team, starting with logicalvoice (the obvious alter ego of Danny).
18 months. That is the total amount of time Washington was able to resist being a total train wreck of a franchise. Not saying McCloughan was without blame but the way this whole thing along with the Cousins situation has been handled is astounding.
this offseason was supposed to be a big step towards making this team really competitive- they have draft picks, cap space, and a GM with an exceptional eye for talent….. As soon as the Cousins contract matter wasn’t handled, but allowed to just stew since the season ended, it was obvious something was up……now we know what…
The Redskins did not handle this well and I’m sure many lawyers are salivating to head up this lawsuit.
That said, McCloughan reminds me of that great Ozzy Osbourne story where his wife tricked him into going to the Betty Ford Clinic in order to “learn how to drink responsibly.”
Meanwhile, Steve “I Always Look Like I Woke Up In A Dumpster” Bannon is thrilled that someone else’s drinking is being focused on for a minute…….
It’s not an absolute, and there are certain evidentiary hurdles to overcome, but generally you’re wrong as a matter of law, and employees usually have a right to sue employers if terminated for alleged alcoholism.
The only value that Bruce Allen has to any NFL franchise is to the St. Lois/LA Rams. One screw up after another and somehow things just don’t stick to him. Amazing!
Well if the players didn’t see it……. I dare any of you to show up to work with beer breath then blame your boss or firing you. Get away from the rock pile and return to your glass houses.
who cares let the guy drink. He’s the best talent evaluator in the game.
As far as him suing, I don’t even think he will. His dad came from the Al Davis Raiders, so I just don’t think he raised a son with that on his mind. He’s a meat and potatoes type who doesn’t bask in the glory and genuinely loves the work of picking players. He knows he can get another job like that or just go back to consulting, which was what he was doing when Washington hired him. This was a rift which came to a head. If you know anything about his background, he loves this time of year but sat the combine out, so there was some kind of ultimatum given I’m thinking from his side about the nonsense going on behind the scenes as everyone with eyes can see what he was doing for that team. His agent’s words on the subject to PFT and the reports that he was still talking to players on his own time away from the team pretty much confirmed that to me. It’s been 20 years and they just had their first back to back winning seasons ever under Snyder for Christ sake. That speaks volumes.
Back to Seattle
If I had to work that close to Trump, I would drink a lot too.
Drinking isn’t something that can cause you to not get a job. I’m assuming Redskins mindset was that he was drinking a beer during his downtime and off days or at a restaurant. What they fired him for was drinking while on the job showing up at the job drunk and smelling like alcohol.
All Hail! lol