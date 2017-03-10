 Skip to content

Where will Brock Osweiler go next?

If George Costanza is T-Bone, then Brock Osweiler should be known as Hot Potato, given that the Texans gave up draft picks to unload his $16 million guaranteed contract for 2017. Now that Osweiler temporarily resides in Cleveland’s hands, where will he go next?

The Browns clearly don’t plan to keep him. The options are to trade him or to cut him.

If Cleveland cuts Osweiler, the Browns would get an offset for anything he makes elsewhere. However, as Tony Grossi of ESPNCleveland.com noted on Friday’s PFT Live, why would anyone pay Osweiler more than $775,000, the minimum salary for a player with five years of experience? Whatever Osweiler is paid, Cleveland pays the rest.

While this would reduce Cleveland’s total cost for a second-round pick in 2018 to $15.225 million (along with Cleveland giving up a 2017 fourth-round pick to Houston and getting a 2017 sixth-round pick back), there’s a way that Cleveland could reduce it even further. The Browns could give Osweiler the hot potato treatment, part two.

The Browns could ship him to a team like the Broncos (who were willing to pay him $16 million per year last season) for, say, $6 million. Like the Browns, which received a net gain in picks by picking up the contract, Cleveland could send a low-round pick in 2017 or 2018 to Denver to get them to take the contract and reduce significantly Cleveland’s financial burden.

Under that type of a deal, Cleveland would end up giving up $10 million in cash and cap space, getting a second-round pick in 2018 and a sixth-round pick in 2017, and giving up a fourth-round pick in 2017 plus whatever other pick they’d send to Denver to get them to pay Osweiler $6 million this year.

Of course, with Gary Kubiak gone in Denver, the Broncos may no longer want Osweiler. The Bills could be interested in Osweiler as a backup to Tyrod Taylor, given the presence of former Denver offensive coordinator Rick Dennison in Buffalo.

Other teams with connections to Osweiler include the Bears (John Fox) and the Dolphins (Adam Gase). The question is whether either would consider paying him $6 million and take a draft pick from Cleveland in return?

That’s likely the only way he’d be traded, making the guy who became the first player to be traded with his new team getting a net gain in draft picks also the first guy to be traded that way twice.

22 Responses to “Where will Brock Osweiler go next?”
  1. scoops1 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:04 PM

    How bout Fantasy Land…..?

  2. iplay4keeps says: Mar 10, 2017 3:05 PM

    jets

  3. vusnu says: Mar 10, 2017 3:10 PM

    No other team is going to accept that contract in a trade.

  4. artliedtocleveland says: Mar 10, 2017 3:10 PM

    I have an inside source in the Browns organization. He is telling me that there is package of Brock O and a second round pick for Jimmy G that is close to being finalized.

  5. stealthjunk says: Mar 10, 2017 3:11 PM

    Denver taking Brock back might be crazier than the initial trade itself.

  6. hoyerthedestroyer says: Mar 10, 2017 3:12 PM

    Or, if Cleveland is on the hook for $16M to cut him, they could call a team and say “here is your veteran back-up for $1M, we’ll pay $15M, send us a 6th and avoid fighting for him in FA.”

    The new team gets a better gamble than a 6th rounder cheap without lining up visits and competition nonsense.

  7. carrcoreyr87 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:13 PM

    I’d be hiding under a rock somewhere If I were Osweiller.

    How does it work for an NFL team to trade with a CFL team…

  8. rondayne says: Mar 10, 2017 3:16 PM

    There is less than no chance the the Bills are gonna trade for Osweiler.

  9. mrclaytonbigsby says: Mar 10, 2017 3:17 PM

    I’m pretty sure Elway does not want Osweiler back after what he pulled last year.

  10. atruenfifan says: Mar 10, 2017 3:18 PM

    Come to he Bears you can get $14.5 million from that crazy Pace.

  11. kurdishpats1 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:20 PM

    Cleveland packages the 12th picks, the 33rd pick, and Osweiler for Gorropollo and a 6th.

    Osweiler agrees to a new contract, sits behind Brady this year, plays in garbage time of blow outs and in the offseason gets dealt for a 2nd round pick.

  12. thegreatgabbert says: Mar 10, 2017 3:26 PM

    Probably to Thailand.

  13. rideforjesus says: Mar 10, 2017 3:26 PM

    wow… how the mighty have fallen

    I remembered when Texans signed him… Obrien never even met the man….or worked him out…..before forking over the cash…

    Your head coach signs you sight unseen…

    9 & 7 or 10 & 6 forever…with decisions like that…

  14. corkspop says: Mar 10, 2017 3:26 PM

    Probably ends up on a team not in the QB discussions right now. He’s a back-up with starter potential. Chiefs? Steelers? Vikings?

  15. ketchupaholic says: Mar 10, 2017 3:26 PM

    Green Bay would be the perfect spot. Rodgers is on the slide and Brock would really excel in the cold. Since he’s never been hot!

  16. bassplucker says: Mar 10, 2017 3:28 PM

    Ummm…. put on 30 lbs and play TE?

  17. liondoc says: Mar 10, 2017 3:28 PM

    The Bank!

  18. stipez says: Mar 10, 2017 3:29 PM

    I’d go to Maldives, they got a new underwater restaurant that looks fantastic.

  19. zabam1 says: Mar 10, 2017 3:30 PM

    Great piece – a pittsburgh lover interviewing a Cleveland hater

  20. loudpackmatt says: Mar 10, 2017 3:32 PM

    brock osweiler and rg3 will compete for the starting Job on the jets lol

  21. gschatman says: Mar 10, 2017 3:35 PM

    Waah waah waaahhh…this is 3 stoogerish!!!

  22. loudpackmatt says: Mar 10, 2017 3:35 PM

    Patriots can take that 12th pick and shove it bc it’s not happening dream on!

