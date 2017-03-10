Where will Brock Osweiler go next?

If George Costanza is T-Bone, then Brock Osweiler should be known as Hot Potato, given that the Texans gave up draft picks to unload his $16 million guaranteed contract for 2017. Now that Osweiler temporarily resides in Cleveland’s hands, where will he go next?
The Browns clearly don’t plan to keep him. The options are to trade him or to cut him.
If Cleveland cuts Osweiler, the Browns would get an offset for anything he makes elsewhere. However, as Tony Grossi of ESPNCleveland.com noted on Friday’s PFT Live, why would anyone pay Osweiler more than $775,000, the minimum salary for a player with five years of experience? Whatever Osweiler is paid, Cleveland pays the rest.
While this would reduce Cleveland’s total cost for a second-round pick in 2018 to $15.225 million (along with Cleveland giving up a 2017 fourth-round pick to Houston and getting a 2017 sixth-round pick back), there’s a way that Cleveland could reduce it even further. The Browns could give Osweiler the hot potato treatment, part two.
The Browns could ship him to a team like the Broncos (who were willing to pay him $16 million per year last season) for, say, $6 million. Like the Browns, which received a net gain in picks by picking up the contract, Cleveland could send a low-round pick in 2017 or 2018 to Denver to get them to take the contract and reduce significantly Cleveland’s financial burden.
Under that type of a deal, Cleveland would end up giving up $10 million in cash and cap space, getting a second-round pick in 2018 and a sixth-round pick in 2017, and giving up a fourth-round pick in 2017 plus whatever other pick they’d send to Denver to get them to pay Osweiler $6 million this year.
Of course, with Gary Kubiak gone in Denver, the Broncos may no longer want Osweiler. The Bills could be interested in Osweiler as a backup to Tyrod Taylor, given the presence of former Denver offensive coordinator Rick Dennison in Buffalo.
Other teams with connections to Osweiler include the Bears (John Fox) and the Dolphins (Adam Gase). The question is whether either would consider paying him $6 million and take a draft pick from Cleveland in return?
That’s likely the only way he’d be traded, making the guy who became the first player to be traded with his new team getting a net gain in draft picks also the first guy to be traded that way twice.
How bout Fantasy Land…..?
jets
No other team is going to accept that contract in a trade.
I have an inside source in the Browns organization. He is telling me that there is package of Brock O and a second round pick for Jimmy G that is close to being finalized.
Denver taking Brock back might be crazier than the initial trade itself.
Or, if Cleveland is on the hook for $16M to cut him, they could call a team and say “here is your veteran back-up for $1M, we’ll pay $15M, send us a 6th and avoid fighting for him in FA.”
The new team gets a better gamble than a 6th rounder cheap without lining up visits and competition nonsense.
I’d be hiding under a rock somewhere If I were Osweiller.
How does it work for an NFL team to trade with a CFL team…
There is less than no chance the the Bills are gonna trade for Osweiler.
I’m pretty sure Elway does not want Osweiler back after what he pulled last year.
Come to he Bears you can get $14.5 million from that crazy Pace.
Cleveland packages the 12th picks, the 33rd pick, and Osweiler for Gorropollo and a 6th.
Osweiler agrees to a new contract, sits behind Brady this year, plays in garbage time of blow outs and in the offseason gets dealt for a 2nd round pick.
Probably to Thailand.
wow… how the mighty have fallen
I remembered when Texans signed him… Obrien never even met the man….or worked him out…..before forking over the cash…
Your head coach signs you sight unseen…
9 & 7 or 10 & 6 forever…with decisions like that…
Probably ends up on a team not in the QB discussions right now. He’s a back-up with starter potential. Chiefs? Steelers? Vikings?
Green Bay would be the perfect spot. Rodgers is on the slide and Brock would really excel in the cold. Since he’s never been hot!
Ummm…. put on 30 lbs and play TE?
The Bank!
I’d go to Maldives, they got a new underwater restaurant that looks fantastic.
Great piece – a pittsburgh lover interviewing a Cleveland hater
brock osweiler and rg3 will compete for the starting Job on the jets lol
Waah waah waaahhh…this is 3 stoogerish!!!
Patriots can take that 12th pick and shove it bc it’s not happening dream on!