Adam Humphries gives No. 11 to DeSean Jackson

Posted by Mike Florio on March 11, 2017, 7:54 PM EST

Receiver DeSean Jackson is getting more than $11 million per year from the Buccaneers. He’s also getting No. 11.

Bucs wideout Adam Humphries said via Twitter that he and Jackson have “come to terms,” and that Humphries will surrender No. 11 to Jackson. Humphries will instead wear No. 10.

New players striking deals with new teammates to get their old jerseys is fairly common in the NFL. And big money can change hands.

When Clinton Portis was traded to Washington, he agreed to pay safety Ifeanyi Ohalete $40,000 for No. 26. Portis paid the first half of the money, then stiffed Ohalete after he was released. Ohalete sued, and he settled for $18,000 of the $20,000 that he was owed.

Humphries didn’t disclose the terms of his deal with Jackson, but Humphries hinted that there will be a charitable contribution of some sort.