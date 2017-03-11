Andre Smith set to visit Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on March 11, 2017, 12:50 PM EST

The Bills signed Vladimir Ducasse on the first day of free agency and they’re going to meet with another possible addition to their offensive line.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that tackle Andre Smith is scheduled for a meeting with the team. It’s the first reported visit for Smith this offseason and Darlington adds that a reunion with the Bengals could also be a possibility for Smith.

Jordan Mills started at right tackle for the Bills in 2016, but is a free agent. Smith was a starter at the position throughout his time in Cincinnati and opened last year as the starter for the Vikings, but went on injured reserve with a triceps injury after four games.

The Bengals lost left tackle Andrew Whitworth and right guard Kevin Zeitler as free agents, so they’ll be doing some shuffling up front on offense whether Smith returns to the team or not.