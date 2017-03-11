Bears add Kendall Wright to receiving corps

Mike Glennon has a new target.
The Bears have agreed to terms with wide receiver Kendall Wright, adding the veteran to the new-look offense that will be led by Glennon. Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Wright will sign a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.
Wright has played his entire five-year career for the Titans. Last season was the worst of his career, with just 29 catches for 416 yards, but he has shown promise at times: In his breakout second season in 2013, he had 94 catches for 1,079 yards.
Chicago would love to see Wright have something close to that 2013 level of production. The Bears’ offense needs all the help it can get, and their free agency priority has been acquiring that help.
i think the beers will be competitiv this season in the nfc north. the packers are overated and the vikins dont have a quarterback
With him and Wheaton, Bears have doubled down on small fast WRs. Mike Glennon has a big arm and downfield speed was desperately lacking in the Bears WR corps last year, but when you look at when Glennon did best in Tampa, it was throwing to Mike Evans. With Alshon Jeffery gone, the Bears do not have that big catch radius, win the high point ball guy. Kevin White will be on the roster of course but in my mind is really not a factor this season as he looked years behind in development in his limited reps last season. Cameron Meredith showed signs but it would not surprise me at all for Pace to go after a big WR in the draft to balance out the mix a bit.
I know that Titans fans aren’t too sad to see Wright leave but if not for him and Wheaton the Bears would be looking at another year of Eddie Royal and that simply was not acceptable.
pardonmyjake says:
It’s pertinent to add that the Offensive Coordinator in Tennessee when he had his “breakout second season” is now the Offensive coordinator in Chicago. Hakuna Matata!
So bassplucker, does this mean the Bears were just kicking the tires on Cordarelle Patterson, or do you think they’ll still pursue him for his return skills and spot duty/depth at wide receiver?