Bears add Kendall Wright to receiving corps

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 11, 2017, 7:39 PM EST

Mike Glennon has a new target.

The Bears have agreed to terms with wide receiver Kendall Wright, adding the veteran to the new-look offense that will be led by Glennon. Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Wright will sign a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

Wright has played his entire five-year career for the Titans. Last season was the worst of his career, with just 29 catches for 416 yards, but he has shown promise at times: In his breakout second season in 2013, he had 94 catches for 1,079 yards.

Chicago would love to see Wright have something close to that 2013 level of production. The Bears’ offense needs all the help it can get, and their free agency priority has been acquiring that help.