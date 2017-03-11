Bears sign cornerback Marcus Cooper

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 11, 2017, 5:33 PM EST

The Bears announced Saturday they’ve signed cornerback Marcus Cooper.

Cooper, 27, started 13 games for the Cardinals last season and recorded a career-best four interceptions. The Chiefs traded Cooper to Arizona just before the start of the regular season.

The Bears have been busy since free agency opened on Thursday, and Cooper gives them a boost in both talent and experience in their secondary. A seventh-round pick of the Chiefs in 2013, Cooper had three interceptions, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and scored a defensive touchdown as a rookie.

He’s started 24 of 53 career games.