Bills keep Lorenzo Alexander

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 11, 2017, 11:39 AM EST

Lorenzo Alexander spent a decade as a backup and special teams player before bursting onto the scene as a starting outside linebacker for the Bills last season and finishing with 12.5 sacks. And the Bills think he has another couple good years left in him.

Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reports that the Bills and Alexander have agreed on a two-year contract.

Alexander turns 34 in May, and it remains to be seen whether he can have anything close to the production in 2017 he had in 2016. Generally speaking, a player who has an outlier performance in his 30s is much more likely to regress than to repeat that performance.

But the Bills like what they see from Alexander enough that they’re going to stick with him, and he’s back in the plans for 2017.