Bills re-sign starting right tackle Jordan Mills

Jordan Mills, who started all 16 games at right tackle for the Bills last year, won’t be getting away.

After a couple days to test free agency, Mills has re-signed in Buffalo. A league source tells PFT it’s a two-year, $4 million deal.

A fifth-round pick of the Bears in 2013, Mills started all 16 games as a rookie but was cut by the Bears in 2015 and bounced around the league with the Cowboys and Lions before landing in Buffalo. With the Bills he has re-found his footing and become a starter again.

Mills will enter training camp as the favorite to start at right tackle again this season.