Broncos add Zach Kerr to defensive line

Posted by Josh Alper on March 11, 2017, 4:58 PM EST

The Broncos doubled down on defensive line additions on Saturday.

The team signed former Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko and then got deeper at the position by signing former Colt Zach Kerr. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that it is a two-year deal.

Kerr wasn’t tendered by the Colts as a restricted free agent before the start of the league year, leaving him eligible to sign anywhere without any compensation or chance to match the offer. Kerr played in 36 games for Indianapolis over the last three years and has 64 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Peko and Kerr will vie for snaps on a line that won’t have Sylvester Williams in the mix now that Williams has signed with the Titans. The Broncos have also doubled up on offensive line additions as the early days of free agency have seen them focused on bulking up on both sides of the line.