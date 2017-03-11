Broncos sign Domata Peko

Longtime Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko is signing with the Broncos, Mike Klis of News9 in Denver reported.
Peko, 32, has played his entire 11-year career in Cincinnati. He hasn’t missed a game or a start since 2009.
Klis reported that Peko will get $3.8 million guaranteed on a two-year deal that’s worth as much as $7.5 million.
Peko has 18.5 career sacks. He had a career-best five sacks in 2015 but didn’t have any last season. The Bengals are going with a youth movement, while the Broncos hope Peko can fortify their defensive front. Peko’s cousin, Kyle Peko, was a rookie nose tackle who played in one game for the Broncos last season.
Thanks for your time as a Bengal big guy! Its going to be strange to not see that red mane on the d-line. You were always a class act and a damn good celebrator.
.
It looks like the Bengals are going to set a record for compensatory picks next year.
.
As a life-long Bengal and Peko fan, I can say thank you for all of your effort and leadership! As a football fan, I must say Elway did not do his homework. Peko’s best days are behind him and there is no way he was going to be re-signed by the Bengals. He plays next to Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap, and Michael Johnson. He also had Burfict and Dansby behind him. Everyone of his teammates received double teams and I even witnessed teams letting him roam free last year. He did nothing and can be credited for all of their def struggles. It was like 11 players on 10. He played like an elephant wearing rollerskates on ice. I’m not hear to bad mouth one of my favorite players, but just state the facts. I also want to congratulate him on his $4 mil severance package when he gets cut. I’m happy he fleeced the arrogant Broncos!
He should have been gone 2-3 years ago. I get sick of
seeing him dragged 5 yards passed the LOS by 2nd and
3rd string RB’s all the time.