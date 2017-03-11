Broncos sign Domata Peko

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 11, 2017, 4:43 PM EST

Longtime Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko is signing with the Broncos, Mike Klis of News9 in Denver reported.

Peko, 32, has played his entire 11-year career in Cincinnati. He hasn’t missed a game or a start since 2009.

Klis reported that Peko will get $3.8 million guaranteed on a two-year deal that’s worth as much as $7.5 million.

Peko has 18.5 career sacks. He had a career-best five sacks in 2015 but didn’t have any last season. The Bengals are going with a youth movement, while the Broncos hope Peko can fortify their defensive front. Peko’s cousin, Kyle Peko, was a rookie nose tackle who played in one game for the Broncos last season.