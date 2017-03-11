Buccaneers, Foles reportedly have mutual interest

Posted by Mike Florio on March 11, 2017, 1:43 PM EST

The Buccaneers need a quarterback. Nick Foles needs a job. And both could solve their problem in one fell swoop.

Via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, a report emerged on Friday that Foles and the Buccaneers have mutual interest.

Foles, who spent 2016 with the Chiefs after a disastrous season with the Rams, would give Tampa Bay the kind of experienced understudy the team needs to Jameis Winston, whose physical style of play involves a higher risk of injury.

Drafted by the Eagles in 2012, a seven-touchdown performance in 2013 (part of a 27-touchdown, two-interception performance) seemed to clinch the long-term job. Less than two years later, the Eagles swapped him out for Sam Bradford.

The Buccaneers drafted Mike Glennon in 2013. He left for Chicago earlier this week, signing a three-year, $45 million contract.