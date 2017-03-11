Bucs bring back Josh Robinson, Sealver Siliga

Posted by Josh Alper on March 11, 2017, 5:09 PM EST

The Buccaneers have held onto a couple of their own free agents.

PFT has confirmed multiple reports that the team has re-signed defensive back Josh Robinson. It’s a two-year deal worth $6.5 million for Robinson.

Robinson only played a couple of snaps on defense last season, but he was a core member of their special teams units. The Bucs saw another key special teamer depart when Russell Shepard signed with the Panthers, making it more important to hold onto Robinson.

The team also announced that they have re-signed defensive tackle Sealver Siliga. The Bucs claimed Siliga off of waivers from the Seahawks in the middle of last season and he had five tackles and a sack in six appearances for Tampa. The Bucs have also added defensive tackle Chris Baker to their defensive line group since the start of free agency.