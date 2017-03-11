 Skip to content

Chiefs extend safety Daniel Sorensen

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 11, 2017, 10:49 AM EST
It went as expected. There were no late snags. The Chiefs, were, in fact, able to #bangout a deal for safety Daniel Sorensen.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Chiefs gave their versatile third safety a four-year deal worth $16 million, with nearly hafl the amount guaranteed. There are another $2 million worth of incentives in the deal.

They had tendered the restricted free agent at the second-round level, which would have paid him $2.746 million this year, but they made it clear they wanted to keep him around beyond a year.

With Eric Berry locked up long-term and Ron Parker, Sorensen gives them a stable middle to the secondary, and his ability to contribute in multiple packages and special teams is clearly something they value.

1 Response to “Chiefs extend safety Daniel Sorensen”
  1. kcchefs58 says: Mar 11, 2017 10:55 AM

    This is good.

