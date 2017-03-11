Cold war brewing between Romo and Cowboys

Neither team nor player have said anything that anyone would regret, yet. But the tension is there, and it seems to be building.
On one side, the Cowboys have decided — after telling Tony Romo that he’ll be released — that they want to finagle a draft pick for him. On the other side, Romo still wants to be released.
David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports that nothing is expected to happen this weekend, and that “it’s optimistic” to believe the situation will be resolved within the next week. In other words, the Cowboys are content to sit and wait.
Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN (who floated the notion on Friday night that FOX wants to hire Romo, which likely was CAA’s way of suggesting Romo has a viable alternative to playing) says this about the situation: “Based off multiple people inside [the] league, it would be a major upset if Dallas is able to trade Tony Romo. Cowboys will have to release him.”
Jerry Jones would say he doesn’t “have to” do anything, especially not for now. With the league meetings starting in two weeks, the smart move is to sit and wait for everyone to go to Arizona.
It’s unclear why Jones changed his mind about releasing Romo, but there’s a good chance that the decision by the Texans to unload Brock Osweiler had something to do with it. Instantly, the Texans created a need for themselves at quarterback. If they’re willing to cough up a second-round pick to get a quarterback they don’t want, surely they’ll do something to get the quarterback they do want. If they actually do want Romo.
John McClain of the Houston Chronicle says that they’re interested, but that they won’t trade for him. Maybe the Texans will feel differently after thinking through the options, and after they come to grips with the fact that they currently have Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden.
While it won’t be easy to negotiate a trade that properly balances the possibility of another major injury in the preseason and Romo staying healthy and winning a Super Bowl, he surely has some value in trade. Although I’ve been advocating for months that the Cowboys should simply release him, I can’t blame them for trying to get something from the Texans or the Broncos, especially now that the Texans don’t have the guy they anointed as the starter a year ago.
The dynamic changes if/when Romo ever decides to go public with any of the frustration he may be feeling about being told one thing and having something else happen. For now, though, there’s no reason for either side to flare up. If a trade doesn’t happen in Arizona and the Cowboys still refuse to release him, that’s when Romo should go ham.
I heard Nick Foles is available. 😝
After losing 40% of their O line they might need to keep Romo around in case Dax gets mauled .
Tony should tell Jerrah that as soon as training starts he is going to bench press 700 pounds…
We all know that Jerry is just hoping someone calls him but in truth, he will be released and will sign with Houston.
Well, when your employer, who states your like family, blatantly lies to your face and the whole world is there to witness it. Heck yeah Tony should be peeved. With a family friend like Jerry who needs enemies?
Still think he’s going to Denver.
Whatever. Let’s have more about the patriots.
Please copy a link where one person under current employ of the Dallas Cowboys said “we are going to release Tony Romo”.
GB traded Brett, Phi traded McNabb, let’s villify the Cowboys for doing the same thing!
The name Jerry Jones has always been synonymous with class.
I’d expect nothing less from him. If this is the “do right” rule, I’d like to see him on an off day.
Hope he goes to Denver because he won’t last half the season behind that terrible line with Bosa, Houston and Mack teeing off against them 6 times next year. I hope the Donkeys burn all of their salary cap on aging and brittle players.
Jerrah is a real piece of… work…
Dramatic headline for a fluid situation a few days old. And Romo being release was unconfirmed speculation. Media trying to save face and turn this into finger pointing to blame someone else, for something that they reported which was once again, premature.
I fail to see why anyone would want Romo – it’s not just his age and injuries, but the fact that in 13yrs he’s helped the Boys into just 4 postseasons, with a chokey 2-4 record once there. Yes he’s had a few hot streaks, and no the failures weren’t all his fault, but ultimately an elite QB like Brady, Peyton, and even Big Ben, are expected to carry a poor team but Romo never has. More disappointments than joy.
I don’t think Jerry wants Romo in Houston.
This is called a business decision on Jerry’s part. He wants to get something for an asset that he has right now, Romo. Would you people really just give away something other people want ? Tony should not complain, since Jerry has paid him over 100 million dollars on his contract and all he got for that was 2 lousy playoff wins. Just sit tight.